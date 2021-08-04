OPSC Recruitment 2021:OPSC Invites Application For 1568 Medical Officer Posts, See Details

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission has announced its recruitment drive for candidates falling in SC and ST categories. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,586 medical officer posts in Group A (Junior Branch) of the Odisha Medical and Health Services cadre. This comes under the Health and Family Welfare Department. The official notification states that the registration process will be held from August 7 to August 21, 2021.

OPSC MO Recruitment: How to view notification

Go to the official website

On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'Advertisement for Special Drive Recruitment to the Post of Medical Officers(Asst. Surgeon) (Advt. No. 11 of 2021-22)'

A pdf will be downloaded which will have all the details

OPSC medical officer recruitment: Important Dates

The application window will open on 7th August 2021

The application window will close on 21st August 2021

Vacancy position

For SC- the number of posts is 585

For ST- the number of posts is 1001

OPSC medical officer vacancy: Age limit

The minimum required age is 21

The maximum age limit is 37

The upper age limit is relaxable by 10 years in some circumstances, candidates need to see the official notification for detailed information

Opsc special recruitment drive: Education qualification

Candidate should have done M.B.B.S. or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognized by the Medical Council of India

Have possessed required conversion certificates recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI) in case of candidate having Degrees from universities of Foreign countries.

Method of selection

Candidates will have to go through the written test

The test will be of one paper and the duration will be three hours. In those three hours, candidates will have to answer 200 questions and each question will carry one marks

The syllabus shall be as per the MCI syllabus for M.B.B.S. and details are mentioned in the advertisement

The examination will be conducted in Cuttack/Bhubaneswar

How to apply