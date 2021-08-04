OPSC Recruitment 2021:OPSC Invites Application For 1568 Medical Officer Posts, See Details

OPSC Recruitment 2021: Odisha Public Service Commission has announced its recruitment drive for candidates falling in SC and ST categories. The recruitment drive aims to fill 1,586 medical officer posts in Group A (Junior Branch) of the Odisha Medical and Health Services cadre. This comes under the Health and Family Welfare Department. The official notification states that the registration process will be held from August 7 to August 21, 2021.
OPSC MO Recruitment: How to view notification
- Go to the official website
- On the homepage, click on the link which reads 'Advertisement for Special Drive Recruitment to the Post of Medical Officers(Asst. Surgeon) (Advt. No. 11 of 2021-22)'
- A pdf will be downloaded which will have all the details
OPSC medical officer recruitment: Important Dates
- The application window will open on 7th August 2021
- The application window will close on 21st August 2021
Vacancy position
- For SC- the number of posts is 585
- For ST- the number of posts is 1001
OPSC medical officer vacancy: Age limit
- The minimum required age is 21
- The maximum age limit is 37
- The upper age limit is relaxable by 10 years in some circumstances, candidates need to see the official notification for detailed information
Opsc special recruitment drive: Education qualification
- Candidate should have done M.B.B.S. or equivalent degree from a Medical College or Medical Institution recognized by the Medical Council of India
- Have possessed required conversion certificates recognized by Medical Council of India (MCI) in case of candidate having Degrees from universities of Foreign countries.
Method of selection
- Candidates will have to go through the written test
- The test will be of one paper and the duration will be three hours. In those three hours, candidates will have to answer 200 questions and each question will carry one marks
- The syllabus shall be as per the MCI syllabus for M.B.B.S. and details are mentioned in the advertisement
- The examination will be conducted in Cuttack/Bhubaneswar
How to apply
- Apply online through the website official website
- After applying and submitting documents, submit the form
- After submitting the form, a permanent public service account number will be assigned to the candidates
- Candidates are advised to take a printout of the form for future reference