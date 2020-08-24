OPSC Recruitment 2020: Over 200 Vacancies For Assistant Executive Engineer, Check Details

Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has recently released an official notification for the recruitment of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil). The OPSC Recruitment drive is for Group-A of Odisha Panchayati Raj Engineering Service. The candidates will be working under the Panchayati Raj and Drinking Water Department. According to OPSC’s official website, the advertisement for OPSC Recruitment was released on August 17. This recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 210 vacancies of Assistant Executive Engineer (Civil), out of which, 105 vacancies are for unreserved category, 47 for ST, 34 for SC, and 24 for SEBC category. Read on to know more details.

OPSC Recruitment: When will the registrations begin?

According to the official notification, the registration process will be conducted online. It is scheduled to begin from August 26. Hence all the eligible candidates are advised to regular visit OPSC’s website for updates. Once the registration begins, interested and eligible candidates will be able to apply at opsc.gov.in for the OPSC Recruitment drive. The last day of application is September 25, 2020. Hence candidates will be required to apply on or before the above-mentioned date.

OPSC Recruitment 2020: Educational Qualifications required

A candidate is required to have an engineering degree (Civil) from a university or institution which is recognised by the State government of Odisha. Candidates who are an Associated Member of the Institution of Engineers in India can also apply for the post.

OPSC Recruitment 2020: Age limit

The OPSC Recruitment notification mentions that a candidate should be above 21 years of age but must not be older than 32 as of January 1, 2020. For female candidates and candidates from SC, ST and S.E.B.C communities, there is an upper age limit relaxation of five years. A 10 years age relaxation has been given to candidates from the PWD category, whose permanent disability is 40 per cent or more.

OPSC Recruitment 2020: Examination Fee