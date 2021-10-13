OPTCL Recruitment 2021: Deadline To Apply For 200 Posts Ends Tomorrow, See Vacancy Details

OPTCL Recruitment 2021: Odisha Power Transmission Corporation Limited is inviting applications to fill 200 vacancies of Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainees (JMOT). Interested candidates who have not applied can apply for the same by October 14, 2021. They will have to visit the official website of OPTCL at optcl.co.in.

OPTCL JMOT Recruitment 2021: Vacancy details

Candidates belonging to the unreserved and SEBC category will have to pay Rs. 500 as an application fee. Candidates belonging to SC/ST/PWD category will have to pay Rs. 250 as an application fee. Through this recent drive, 200 candidates will be hired for Junior Maintenance & Operator Trainees post. The minimum age required to apply is 18 years. The upper age limit to apply is 32 years as on September 1, 2021.

For the unreserved category- 101 Vacancy

For the SEBC category- 22 vacancies

For the SC category- 32 vacancies

For ST category- 45 vacancies

Here is the direct link to view the official notification

JMOT Vacancies: Steps to apply

Candidates should visit the official website of OPTCL at optcl.co.in

On the homepage click on the link that reads,’ Recruitment ITI Electrician’

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to register themselves

Candidates will then have to fill the application form and upload all the required documents

Candidates should keep the hard copy of the same for future reference

Selection Procedure