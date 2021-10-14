Osmania University Has Released Semester Results For UG, PG Courses

Osmania University semester result 2021: Osmania University has released the result for both UG as well as PG courses on its official website. The result has been released for its first-semester examination. All the registered candidates who appeared for the examination can check the Osmania University UG and PG results from osmania.ac.in.

The result which has been released is for the exam that was conducted by Osmania University in the month of August and September 2021. The university has released the result for its B.Sc, CBCS, I st Sem Aug/Sept-2021, B.Com, CBCS, Ist Sem Aug/Sept-2021, BBA, CBCS, I st Sem Aug/Sept-2021, BA, CBCS, I st Sem Aug/Sept-202, MBA, Evening, Aug/Sept-2021 and BE, CBCS VIII SEM, MAKEUP JULY-2021. The steps to download the scorecards have been mentioned here.

Osmania University Result 2021: How to download

Registered candidates will have to visit the official website-osmania.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the Examination result tab. Candidates will be redirected to another window

Candidates will then have to click on the respective course. On a new window candidates will have to enter their 12 digit hall ticket number.

Post submitting the roll number, the result would be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the result for further use

Here is the direct link to view scorecards

Notification for fee payment

In a recent move, Osmania University also released new notification. The revised notification is regarding the payment of fees and submission of examination forms at respective colleges by candidates. Candidates enrolled in any of the BA, B.Com, B.Sc, and other courses for semesters I, III, V, and VI are advised to go through the notification properly. The deadline to pay the fee without including the late fine is October 23, 2021. Students can pay the examination fee with a late fee of Rs 5000 till November 10, 2021. Here is the direct link to view the official notification.