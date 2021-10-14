Osmania University Has Released Semester Results For UG, PG Courses

Quick links:
Image: PTI
Osmania University semester result 2021: Osmania University has released the result for both UG as well as PG courses on its official website. The result has been released for its first-semester examination. All the registered candidates who appeared for the examination can check the Osmania University UG and PG results from osmania.ac.in.
The result which has been released is for the exam that was conducted by Osmania University in the month of August and September 2021. The university has released the result for its B.Sc, CBCS, I st Sem Aug/Sept-2021, B.Com, CBCS, Ist Sem Aug/Sept-2021, BBA, CBCS, I st Sem Aug/Sept-2021, BA, CBCS, I st Sem Aug/Sept-202, MBA, Evening, Aug/Sept-2021 and BE, CBCS VIII SEM, MAKEUP JULY-2021. The steps to download the scorecards have been mentioned here.
In a recent move, Osmania University also released new notification. The revised notification is regarding the payment of fees and submission of examination forms at respective colleges by candidates. Candidates enrolled in any of the BA, B.Com, B.Sc, and other courses for semesters I, III, V, and VI are advised to go through the notification properly. The deadline to pay the fee without including the late fine is October 23, 2021. Students can pay the examination fee with a late fee of Rs 5000 till November 10, 2021. Here is the direct link to view the official notification.