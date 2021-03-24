Osmania University Result 2021: OU Declares UG Semester Exam Results, Direct Link Here

Quick links:
OU Results 2021: Osmania University has declared the results for the under graduate semester exams. Students who have appeared in the UG even semester exams can download their results from the official website- www.osmania.ac.in. The Osmania University had declared the results for BA, BBA, B.Com and BSc second and fourth-semester exams that were held in January and February 2021. Candidates can download their OU Results for UG courses by following the steps given below. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given here to download their OU UG scorecards.
Moreover, the Osmania University (OU) and Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) have decided to conduct their exams as per schedule. The OU said that all the ongoing supplementary/regular examinations of all UG and PG courses would be conducted as per the schedule. The state government has ordered to close educational institutions in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.