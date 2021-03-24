Osmania University Result 2021: OU Declares UG Semester Exam Results, Direct Link Here

OU Results 2021: Osmania University has declared the results for the under graduate semester exams. Students who have appeared in the UG even semester exams can download their results from the official website- www.osmania.ac.in. The Osmania University had declared the results for BA, BBA, B.Com and BSc second and fourth-semester exams that were held in January and February 2021. Candidates can download their OU Results for UG courses by following the steps given below. Alternatively, they can click on the direct link given here to download their OU UG scorecards.

How to Download Osmania University Results 2021

Visit the Website of Osmania University -www.osmania.ac.in

Click on the Examination Results link flashing on the homepage.

You will be redirected to a new page

Choose your course

Key in your 12-digit admit card number and click on submit.

Your OU Results 2021 will be displayed on the screen.

Download and take its printout.

Direct link to check OU Results 2021.

Moreover, the Osmania University (OU) and Dr. BR Ambedkar Open University (BRAOU) have decided to conduct their exams as per schedule. The OU said that all the ongoing supplementary/regular examinations of all UG and PG courses would be conducted as per the schedule. The state government has ordered to close educational institutions in view of the rising number of COVID-19 cases.