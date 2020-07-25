Osmania University to conduct End-Semester Examinations in August-September

Osmania University, Hyderabad has announced that it would conduct end semester regular, backlog and improvement exams in August and September. Examination fees of all semesters could be submitted by the end of August. In addition, all students, can check the new dates on its website https://www.osmania.ac.in/ or directly to https://www.ouexams.in/.

As per the institute, all backlog and improvement examinations would be held for Bachelor of Legislative Law (LL.B) courses including LL.B (3 year), LL.B HONOURS (3 year), BA.LL.B (5 year), BB.A LL.B (5 year), and B.COM LL.B (5 year) and Master of Law (LLM). The deadline for submitting examination fees lapses on August 12 while students can submit it along with late fees on August 19.

In addition to Bachelors exams, Regular, backlog and improvement examinations will also be held for Master of Applied Management (MAM) and 5-year Integrated BBA/MBA courses. Students of these courses have been asked to submit their fees by August 6 or by August 14 with late fees.

This comes as the University Grants Commission said on July 24 that it had upproached 640 universities to learn the status of the conduct of examination after a long delay due to Coronavirus pandemic. The UGC informed that out of the total 640 universities, 454 have either conducted the examination or are planning to conduct in the near future.

UGC issues revised guidelines

Earlier, Union HRD Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal tweeted that final year exams which were to be evaluated by July, will be conducted in September after the MHA permitted universities to conduct examinations during Unlock period. MHA wrote to the Union Higher Education Secretary, highlighting that the final Term Examinations are to be compulsorily conducted as per the UGC guidelines and as per the SOP approved by the Health Ministry. This move comes after several state universities have cancelled exams.