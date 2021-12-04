OSSC Assistant Training Officer Provisional Answer Key Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: Shutterstock
Odisha Staff Selection Commission on Friday, December 3 released the answer key of Assistant training officer 2016 main written exam. Candidates who cleared the prelims and took the mains exam can now check the provisional answer key. Since it is provisional key, candidates have been given the option of raising objections.
The deadline to raise objections is Monday, December 6, 2021. The steps to download OSSC model answer key has been attached below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website ossc.gov.in. In order to raise objections, candidates will have to log in first with their roll number and date of birth.
"The candidates who have appeared in the Main Written Examination of Assistant Training Officer-2016 held through Computer Based Recruitment Examination on 30.11.2021 (Advertisement No.4178/OSSC dated 24.12.2016) are hereby informed that the link for Model Answer Keys are available m "What's New" section of website "www.ossc.gov.in". Candidates intending to raise objection(s) if any on the said provisional Answer key may register objection(s) using their Roll No. & Date of Birth (DDMMYYYY) by 6 th DECEMBER, 2021 positively," reads official notification
In order to raise objections, candidates will have to provide a relevant explanation.“Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered. Unsolicited queries/objections raised by other means will not be entertained. Objections registered in the designated link only will be considered”, the notification reads