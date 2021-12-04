Last Updated:

OSSC Assistant Training Officer Provisional Answer Key Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

OSSC has released the Assistant training officer 2016 main exam provisional answer key. The deadline to raise objections is December 6, 2021. Read on.

Written By
Ruchika Kumari
OSSC

Image: Shutterstock


Odisha Staff Selection Commission on Friday, December 3 released the answer key of Assistant training officer 2016 main written exam. Candidates who cleared the prelims and took the mains exam can now check the provisional answer key. Since it is provisional key, candidates have been given the option of raising objections.

The deadline to raise objections is Monday, December 6, 2021. The steps to download OSSC model answer key has been attached below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website ossc.gov.in. In order to raise objections, candidates will have to log in first with their roll number and date of birth.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission exam: Important Dates

  • Mains exam of assistant training officer-2016 was held in computer based mode on November 30, 2021
  • The provisional answer key has been released on December 3, 2021
  • The deadline to raise objections against the provisional key is December 6, 2021

How to check OSSC model answer key

  • Candidates should go to the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in
  • On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads, “Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for Main Written Examination of Assistant Training Officer-2016”
  • The answer key PDF will appear on the screen, candidates should cross check the answers

Here is the direct link to check the provisional answer key.

How to raise objections

"The candidates who have appeared in the Main Written Examination of Assistant Training Officer-2016 held through Computer Based Recruitment Examination on 30.11.2021 (Advertisement No.4178/OSSC dated 24.12.2016) are hereby informed that the link for Model Answer Keys are available m "What's New" section of website "www.ossc.gov.in". Candidates intending to raise objection(s) if any on the said provisional Answer key may register objection(s) using their Roll No. & Date of Birth (DDMMYYYY) by 6 th DECEMBER, 2021 positively," reads official notification

In order to raise objections, candidates will have to provide a relevant explanation.“Objections received beyond the stipulated date will not be considered. Unsolicited queries/objections raised by other means will not be entertained. Objections registered in the designated link only will be considered”, the notification reads

READ | Maharashtra TET 2021 Answer Key released; here's direct link to download
READ | OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 released, here's how to download it
READ | OSSC Mains admit card 2021 released for Oct 3 exam, here's direct link to download
READ | OSSC SI exam 2021 postponed, new date of exam to be announced soon
READ | OSSC Sub-Inspector Mains exam admit card released, here's direct link to download
Tags: OSSC, Odisha Staff Selection Commission, OSSC model answer key
First Published:
COMMENT