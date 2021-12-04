OSSC Assistant Training Officer Provisional Answer Key Out, Here's Direct Link To Download

Odisha Staff Selection Commission on Friday, December 3 released the answer key of Assistant training officer 2016 main written exam. Candidates who cleared the prelims and took the mains exam can now check the provisional answer key. Since it is provisional key, candidates have been given the option of raising objections.

The deadline to raise objections is Monday, December 6, 2021. The steps to download OSSC model answer key has been attached below. For more details, candidates can visit the official website ossc.gov.in. In order to raise objections, candidates will have to log in first with their roll number and date of birth.

Odisha Staff Selection Commission exam: Important Dates

Mains exam of assistant training officer-2016 was held in computer based mode on November 30, 2021

The provisional answer key has been released on December 3, 2021

The deadline to raise objections against the provisional key is December 6, 2021

How to check OSSC model answer key

Candidates should go to the official website of OSSC at ossc.gov.in

On the homepage, candidates should click on the link which reads, “Link for Inviting Objection on Model Answer Key for Main Written Examination of Assistant Training Officer-2016”

The answer key PDF will appear on the screen, candidates should cross check the answers

Here is the direct link to check the provisional answer key.

How to raise objections

"The candidates who have appeared in the Main Written Examination of Assistant Training Officer-2016 held through Computer Based Recruitment Examination on 30.11.2021 (Advertisement No.4178/OSSC dated 24.12.2016) are hereby informed that the link for Model Answer Keys are available m "What's New" section of website "www.ossc.gov.in". Candidates intending to raise objection(s) if any on the said provisional Answer key may register objection(s) using their Roll No. & Date of Birth (DDMMYYYY) by 6 th DECEMBER, 2021 positively," reads official notification