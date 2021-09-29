OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 Released For Oct 3 Exam, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
OSSC Mains Exam 2021 Update: Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has announced the release of OSSC Mains admit card 2021. The admit card which has been released is for the position of Computer Operator-cum-Store Keeper. All the candidates who have already qualified for OSSC computer operator main exam can now download their hall tickets. It has been uploaded on the official website which is ossc.gov.in/.
Candidates must know that it is mandatory to carry admit cards to the exam centre. In case they fail to do so, they will not be allowed to enter the exam hall to take exams. Candidates are advised to follow the steps mentioned below to download the same before taking exam. Candidates can also click on the direct link mentioned below to download their hall tickets. Candidates should be ready with their login credentials including application number and date of birth to check to admit card.
The OSSC computer operator cum storekeeper exam will be conducted on October 3, 2021. Earlier the mains was scheduled to be held on September 22, 2021. The Commission then decided to reschedule the exam date.