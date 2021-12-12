OSSC Mains Admit Cards 2021 Released; Check Steps And Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

Quick links:
Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released OSSC's main admit card 2021 on its official website for the post of Inspector of Textiles. The hall tickets have been released for exams that are scheduled to be conducted on December 15 and December 16, 2021. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download hall tickets.
Candidates can also visit the official website for more details - website-ossc.gov.in
The Mains exam will be conducted for a first paper that will consist of Language Paper-Odia, English. The second paper will consist of General Studies. Each paper will consist of 100 marks and candidates will be given time of 90 minutes to take the exam. Candidates must know that there will be negative marking and for each wrong answer, 0.25 marks would be deducted.
Candidates must not forget to carry the admit cards as without hall tickets they will not be allowed to enter exam hall. Along with hall tickets candidates are also advised to carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Those candidates who manage to qualify in the Main Examination would have to appear for the Vice Voice that would be conducted for 20 marks. Candidates should make sure to keep an eye on the official website for more details