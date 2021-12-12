OSSC Mains Admit Cards 2021 Released; Check Steps And Direct Link To Download Hall Ticket

Odisha Staff Selection Commission (OSSC) has released OSSC's main admit card 2021 on its official website for the post of Inspector of Textiles. The hall tickets have been released for exams that are scheduled to be conducted on December 15 and December 16, 2021. Candidates can follow the steps mentioned below to download hall tickets.

Candidates can also visit the official website for more details - website-ossc.gov.in

The Mains exam will be conducted for a first paper that will consist of Language Paper-Odia, English. The second paper will consist of General Studies. Each paper will consist of 100 marks and candidates will be given time of 90 minutes to take the exam. Candidates must know that there will be negative marking and for each wrong answer, 0.25 marks would be deducted.

OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021: Important Dates

OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021 has been released on December 10, 2021

OSSC Mains exam will be conducted on December 15 and December 16, 2021

OSSC Mains Admit Card 2021: Here's how to download hall tickets

Candidates should visit the official website-ossc.gov.in.

On the homepage, go to the What's New section and then click on the notification that says, "Download Admission Letter for Main Written Examination for the Post of Inspector of Textiles 2017."

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to log in by entering required details such as application number and date of birth.

Post submitting the details, the admit card will be displayed on the screen

Candidates should make sure to cross-check the details and download the same

Candidates should also take its printout so as to carry it to the exam hall

Candidates must not forget to carry the admit cards as without hall tickets they will not be allowed to enter exam hall. Along with hall tickets candidates are also advised to carry a valid ID proof to the exam hall. Those candidates who manage to qualify in the Main Examination would have to appear for the Vice Voice that would be conducted for 20 marks. Candidates should make sure to keep an eye on the official website for more details