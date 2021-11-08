OSSC SI Exam 2021 Postponed, New Date Of Exam To Be Announced Soon

OSSC SI Exam date: The Odisha Staff Selection Commission also known as OSSC has informed that it has rescheduled the excise sub-inspector (SI) main written exam. The exam has been rescheduled to be conducted in December 2021. To be noted that the Commission has not announced the exact date. However, it is being expected that the exact date for Odisha SSC will be announced soon. In order to be updated about it, candidates are advised to keep an eye on the official website.

“The main written exam for the post of Sub Inspector of Excise 2019 scheduled to be held from November 12 to November 14 is hereby rescheduled to be held in the month of December due to some unavoidable circumstances,” the OSSC has said in an official notification.

“Candidates are advised to keep constant touch with the Commission’s website to know further updates,” official notification added.

Technical assistant recruitment has been withdrawn: Here’s all about it

The Commission through another notification has informed candidates that the technical assistant recruitment notified in 2017 has been withdrawn. It has been withdrawn due to cancellation of requisition for the post by the requisitioning authority. The Commission has recently released the answer key of the main exam of assistant fodder development officer, laboratory assistant, operator, junior laboratory technician, and dental technician.

OSSC JA Admit Card 2021 released

Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the Admit Card for the Document Verification round for Junior Assistant posts. All those candidates who have qualified for the Document Verification round for Junior Assistant posts can download their admit card now. It has been uploaded on official website of Odisha Staff Selection Commission which is ossc.gov.in.

How to Download OSSC JA Admit Card 2021