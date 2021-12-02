OSSC Sub-Inspector Mains Exam Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

OSSC SI Excise Mains admit card: Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the hall tickets for Sub Inspector of Excise 2019 or OSSC SI of Excise 2019 Main exam. The admit cards that have been released can be accessed on the official website. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam and got themselves registered to sit for the Mains exam can download hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website ossc.gov.in.

To be noted that the Mains Exam will be conducted in computer based mode by OSSC. Candidates, as well as staff members present at the venue, will have to follow the proper COVID-19 guidelines. All of them will have to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and use sanitisers whenever required. The important dates as well as steps to download results can be checked here.

OSSC SI exam: Important Dates

OSSC Mains Admit Card released on December 1, 2021

OSSC SI of Excise 2019 Main to be conducted on December 6, 7, 8, 2021

OSSC SI of Excise 2019 Mains Admit Card: Here’s how to download

Candidates who cleared prelims exam and are appearing for Mains exam should go to the official website-ossc.gov.in.

Then on the homepage, candidates will have to click on the notification that reads, "Download Admission Letter for Main Written Examination for the Post of Sub Inspector of Excise 2019."

Candidates will be redirected to another window where they will have to log in with their Application Number and Date of Birth.

The admit card will be displayed on the screen, candidates should cross check the details and download the same for future reference

Here is the direct link to download hall tickets

The Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted in three sessions across Odisha. Candidates should note that they should report to the examination centre at least 1 and a half hours before the exam. Candidates should also make sure to carry valid ID proof to the exam hall along with the admit cards. Candidates should also make sure to read the instructions mentioned on admit cards carefully.