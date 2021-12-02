OSSC Sub-Inspector Mains Exam Admit Card Released, Here's Direct Link To Download

Quick links:
Image: PTI
OSSC SI Excise Mains admit card: Odisha Staff Selection Commission has released the hall tickets for Sub Inspector of Excise 2019 or OSSC SI of Excise 2019 Main exam. The admit cards that have been released can be accessed on the official website. Candidates who have cleared the prelims exam and got themselves registered to sit for the Mains exam can download hall tickets by following the steps mentioned below. For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website ossc.gov.in.
To be noted that the Mains Exam will be conducted in computer based mode by OSSC. Candidates, as well as staff members present at the venue, will have to follow the proper COVID-19 guidelines. All of them will have to wear masks, maintain social distancing, and use sanitisers whenever required. The important dates as well as steps to download results can be checked here.
The Mains exam is scheduled to be conducted in three sessions across Odisha. Candidates should note that they should report to the examination centre at least 1 and a half hours before the exam. Candidates should also make sure to carry valid ID proof to the exam hall along with the admit cards. Candidates should also make sure to read the instructions mentioned on admit cards carefully.