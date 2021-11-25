Last Updated:

OSSSC Invites Applications For 1000 Laboratory Technician Posts, Check Recruitment Details

OSSSC through its latest recruitment drive is inviting applications for 1000 posts. Interested candidates can check recruitment details and important dates here

Odisha Sub-ordinate Staff Selection Commission is inviting applications for 1000 posts. The selected candidates will be working as Laboratory Technicians. The recruitment details can be checked in this article. For more details related to OSSSC recent recruitment drive, candidates should visit the official website osssc.gov.in. 

Selected candidates will be hired on a contractual basis. The official notification released by OSSSC reads that the applications should be submitted through online mode only. Candidates can check important dates and other recruitment details here. 

OSSSC Recruitment 2021: Important Dates 

  • Online registration will begin on December 1, 2021
  • The form submission window will be opened on December 1, 2021
  • The registration will end on December 21, 2021
  • Deadline to submit the online application form is December 25, 2021

Interested candidates are advised to keep a check on the official website of OSSSC-osssc.gov.in for more updates. The first step towards registration is that candidates will have to get themselves registered. After registration, candidates will get an option of filling the application form. Candidates are advised to keep a copy of the application form for future reference. 

The recruitment will be conducted in district establishments and also 7 medical colleges and hospitals that are under the Health and Family Welfare Department of the Government of Odisha. All this information has been released by OSSSC. It reads that detailed category-wise vacancies would be soon available on the official website. The information about the eligibility criteria, age, remuneration, pay scale details has not been released yet. Therefore candiadtes are advised to keep an eye on the official website for being updated about the detailed notification. 

Official notification reads, “Applications are invited online for recruitment to 1000 number of District Cadre posts of Laboratory  Technician-2021 on contractual basis in various district establishments and 7 Medical College and Hospitals under Health & Family Welfare Department of Government of Odisha. The details of district-wise and category-wise vacancies,  scale of pay/remuneration, age,  eligibility and other terms and conditions will be available on the web portal of the Commission"

