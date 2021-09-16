OSSTET Answer Key 2021 Released On Official Website; Check Details Here

The tentative OSSTET 2021 answer key has been released by the Odisha Board of Secondary Education for the entrance test which was held on September 1. The exam is held to recruit Secondary School Teachers in Odisha's Government Schools. The OSSTET answer key 2021 is now available for download from the official website, bseodisha.ac.in. The board has released the solution key for all sets, as well as for OSSTET paper 1 and paper 2. It should be noted here that candidates can also challenge the OSSTET answer key if they have any objections to it. For this, they need to click on the notification labelled "Application Form for Challenge on Answer Keys in OSSTET 2021." However, they must present proof if they raise objections, and they should keep in mind that the challenge will only be considered within a certain time frame.

Here are steps to download the OSSTET answer key 2021

Visit the Odisha Board of Secondary Education's official website.

Links to the provisional answer key for OSSTET 2021 are provided under the latest update section.

Click on the latest update link and a new page will open.

Click on the notification that says 'OSSTET Scoring Key Category-I 2021' for Paper 1.

Click on the notification that states 'OSSTET Scoring Key Category-II 2021' for Paper 2.

Candidates can save the pdf to their computer for future reference.

Candidates can also click on the direct link to download the answer key - http://bseodisha.ac.in/latest-updates.html

Here are steps to challenge the OSSTET 2021 answer key

Go to the link that says "application form."

A login page will appear on the screen, prompting the applicant to enter login credentials.

Answer key will be displayed on the device and candidates can challenge it by paying the required fees.

CHSE to hold 'special' offline exams for grade 12 in Odisha

Meanwhile, on Tuesday, September 14, the Council of Higher Secondary Education (CHSE) announced its plan to hold 'special' offline exams for grade 12 in Odisha. The CHSE has scheduled the Higher Secondary (HS) test to begin on October 1 and run through October 11. Concerned students should also be aware that the CHSE will hold HS exams on Sundays as well, for two electives and literary courses. The CHSE decided to hold this special exam after receiving complaints from more than 13,000 students who were dissatisfied with their results from the alternative evaluation scheme. Following that, on September 3, the CHSE began accepting applications for the class 12th offline tests.

Image: Unsplash/Representative Image