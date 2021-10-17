OSSTET Result 2021 Released, Here's Direct Link To Download Scorecards

OSSTET Result 2021: Board of Secondary Education which is also known as BSE Odisha has released the result of Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test. The OSSTET result 2021 has been declared on Saturday, October 16, 2021. The result which has been released is for the examination that was conducted on September 1, 2021. All those candidates who registered themselves and took the exam on September 1 can check their results now. The result can easily be downloaded by following the steps mentioned below. The official website on which results have been updated is bseodisha.ac.in.

To be noted that the OSSTET Result 2021 has been prepared on the basis of final answer key, The Board recently released the provisional answer keys too. Candidates were given an opportunity to raise objections and based on the objections raised, the final answer key has been prepared by BSE Odisha. In order to check results quickly, candidates should be ready with their Roll Number and name, and date of birth.

OSSTET Result 2021: Steps to download

Registered candidates who took the exam on September 1 must visit the official website of BSE Odisha- bseodisha.ac.in.

On the homepage, click on the link that reads, ' 2021-10-6 Results of Odisha Secondary School Teacher Eligibility Test (OSSTET), 2021.'

Candidates will be redirected to another page where they will have to enter the credentials mentioned above i.e. Roll Number and Name and click on 'view results'

Post completing the above-mentioned steps properly, the OSSTET Result 2021 will be displayed on the screen

Candidates are advised to download and print a copy of your result and scorecard for future references

Here is the direct link to check OSSTET results