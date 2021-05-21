OTET Answer Key 2021 Released @bseodisha.ac.in: Check How To Download

The Board of Secondary Education, Odisha released the OTET Answer Key 2021. Candidates who had appeared for the OTET examination that was conducted in April 2021 can find the answer key on BSE's official website - bseodisha.ac.in. Qualified candidates will be appointed as teachers for Standard I to VIII in private aided, private unaided and government schools of Odisha. Refer to this article for steps for the OTET answer key download and its respective direct link.

OTET Answer Key 2021

Steps for OTET Answer Key download

Visit the official website at - bseodisha.ac.in

Under the Latest Updates column cited on the homepage, three links for OTET answer key 2021 will be embedded, namely 1. OTET SCORING KEY PAPER-I 2021(1st), 2. OTET SCORING KEY PAPER-II 2021(1st) (OPTIONAL MATH & SCIENCE), 3. OTET SCORING KEY PAPER-II 2021(1st) (OPTIONAL SOCIAL STUDIES)

Click on the answer key appropriate to your subjects. It will direct you to a new page where the OTET Answer Key 2021 PDF will be displayed.

Download and take a printout of the same for future reference.

The links to raise objections and queries to the answer key will be activated in due course. It is to be noted that the OTET result 2021 will be declared on the basis of the final answer keys or scoring keys. However, it has been stated by the board that clearing the OTET exam “is only one of the eligibility criteria for appointment” and that it does not guarantee the employment of a candidate in a school.

About OTET

The Board of Secondary Education (BSE), Odisha conducts the Odisha Teacher Eligibility Test (OTET) every year to test the eligibility of candidates for the recruitment of Classes I to VIII teacher in government, private aided and private unaided schools of Odisha. OTET is conducted for two papers i.e. Category A (Paper I) and Category B (Paper-II). This year, the exam was conducted on April 9 in an offline mode. Candidates are advised to regularly visit the official website of BSE for further updates on OTET result 2021.

