UPSC Prelims: Over 10 Lakh Candidates To Give Exam Following COVID Norms; All Details Here

The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) is all set to conduct the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination 2020 on Sunday, October 4. Over 10 lakh candidates will appear for the Civil Services Examination 2020 which will be held at 2,569 centres across 72 cities in the country, according to reports. Candidates who qualify the UPSC Civil Services Prelims will be shortlisted for the main exam which is scheduled in January 2021. The Prelims were earlier scheduled to be held on May 31 but were deferred due to the coronavirus pandemic situation in the country.

UPSC Civil Services Prelims to be held in two sessions

The UPSC exam will be held in two sessions; the first session will begin at 9.30 am and the second session will begin at 2.30 pm. UPSC has asked candidates to reach the exam centre before the scheduled time. The entry gate will close at 9.20 am for the morning session exam.

READ | UPSC Prelims 2020: Special trains for civil services candidates in Andhra Pradesh, Odisha

COVID guidelines for candidates

Further, the government has assured that strict COVID-19 protocols will be followed at all the examination centres. Candidates who are appearing for the exam need to adhere to the following important guidelines:

All the candidates taking the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination must compulsorily wear a mask or face cover.

Candidates will not be allowed to take up the exam without a face mask.

Candidates can carry sanitizers to the exam hall in a transparent bottle.

Candidates have to follow COVID-19 norms of social distancing as well as personal hygiene inside the examination halls/ rooms as well as in the premises of the venue

Each examination centre will accommodate at one-third of its capacity.

READ | UPSC Recruitment 2020 notification out; 42 vacancies for engineers, MBBS degree holders

What to carry and what not to carry to Exam Hall

Candidates are allowed to carry: Mask, Hand sanitizer, Transparent Water bottle, Admit card, Photo ID, Black ball point pen and Normal or simple wrist watch

Candidates are not allowed to carry: Watches fitted with any special accessory, any type of communication device, mobile phone, (even in switched off mode), pager or any electronic equipment, programmable device or storage media like pen drive, or smart watches, Bluetooth device, Camera, valuable or costly items and Bags

READ | HC terms as absurd UPSC stand that change in civil services vacancies will not change number of seats reserved for disabled

Delhi Metro Services to begin early

Meanwhile, to ease out the transport for the candidates, the Delhi Metro started its services at 6 am on October 4 from terminal stations of all lines. "To facilitate students for the UPSC examinations, Delhi Metro services will begin at 6 AM from terminal stations of all lines on 4th October," the Delhi Metro Rail Corporation tweeted on Saturday.

READ |UPSC Prelims 2020: Supreme Court dismisses students' request to postpone the exam