Over 3,200 have paid fees for admission to DU colleges under 2nd cut-off list

New Delhi, Oct 12 (PTI) Over 3,200 students have paid their fees for admission to Delhi University colleges under the second cut-off list, while more than 43,000 applications have been received so far, official data showed.

Wednesday is the last day for submission of applications for admission under the second cut-off list.

According to the data shared by the university, 43,412 students have applied for admissions, while principals have approved applications of 10,593 students. Of them, 3,213 have paid their fees.

Colleges said they were on the verge of filling up seats.

At the Aryabhatta College, 253 applications were received. As many as 173 of them were rejected and 80 approved.

"There are chances of admissions reaching saturation point in Political Science Hons in the OBC category, and English Honours and Mathematics in unreserved categories," said Rajesh Dwivedi, convener of admissions at the college.

Students are facing problems in calculating their best-of-four marks, which is leading to a number of rejections, according to officials.

A total of 555 students have taken admissions to Rajdhani College till now, including 131 and 201 on Monday and Tuesday respectively under the second list.

Fifteen students have withdrawn their application. PTI SLB IJT

