Over 48,000 students secure seats in DU under two cut-off lists

New Delhi, Oct 14 (PTI) Over 48,000 students have secured their admission at Delhi University under the two cut-off lists, while the varsity has received more than 1.18 lakh applications till now, according to official data.

Thursday was the last day for colleges to approve pending applications and the third cut-off would be released on Saturday.

The university has received a total of 1,18,878 applications under the two cut-offs, while 48,582 students have paid the fees, thereby filling up more than half of the 70,000 undergraduate seats. As many as 10,591 applications have been approved by college principals.

Dr Jaswinder Singh, the principal of Sri Guru Tegh Bahadur Khalsa College, said nearly 440 seats out of 820 have been filled up.

"We have 10 students who have applied to the B.Com programme. The cut-offs are likely to see a one per cent decline in the third list," he said.

The cut-off for the B.Com programme was pegged at 100 per cent in the first list but the course did not find any takers so the cut-off was reduced in the second list.

At Hindu College, 1,858 students have secured their admission till date.

"The third cut-off list is likely to see a decline of up to one per cent for courses. We have already filled up the unreserved seats for B.Com(Honours) while OBC is almost filled up. There will be vacant seats in the reserved categories and there is likely to be a reduction of up to one per cent in the third list. A meeting will be held on Saturday to decide on the cut-offs," said Manish Kansal, admission convener at the college. PTI SLB SNE SNE

