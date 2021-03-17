Palamu Recruitment 2021: Apply Now For 94 Vacancies Of Junior Engineer And Accounts Clerk

The Deputy Commissioner cum District Magistrate, Palamu has invited applications for recruitment against the 94 vacancies for the posts of Junior Engineer, Accounts Clerk cum Computer Operator posts. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the posts in offline mode on or before 23 March 2021. Read on to know more about the vacancies, eligibility, pay scale, and how to apply.

Eligibility

Junior Engineer- There are a total of 42 vacancies for the junior engineer posts. Candidates who have an engineering Degree/Diploma (Civil) from a recognized university can apply online for the post of junior engineer. The upper age limit for the post is 40 years.

Accounts Clerk cum Computer Operator- There are a total of 52 vacancies for the post of Accounts Clerk cum Computer Operator. Candidates who have completed Graduation (BA/B.Com/B.Sc.) can apply for the posts. The upper age limit for the post is 40 years.

Pay Scale:

Junior Engineer: Rs 17,000 per month.

Accounts Clerk cum Computer Operator: Rs 10,000 per month.

How to Apply

Aspirants can download the application form from the official website- www.palamu.nic.in. One can apply for one or more posts. Separate application forms have to be filled for applying for more than one post. The application fee has to be paid through Demand Draft. The application fee for unreserved category candidates is Rs 500 and for reserved category candidates, it is Rs 300. Applicants who apply for two posts will have to pay fees for both the posts, separately. The filled application form has to be sent to the DM office address- Collectorate building, Medininagar, Palamu, Jharkhand (822101).

