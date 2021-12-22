Pandit Raghunath Murmu Tribal University Bill passed in Jharkhand assembly

Ranchi, Dec 22 (PTI) The Jharkhand assembly on Wednesday passed the Pandit Raghunath Murmu Tribal University Bill 2021 by voice vote, paving way for opening of the institution in Jamshedpur.

The government introduced the bill for discussion after lunch-break, and it was welcomed by the ruling and opposition members.

However, many MLAs including those of opposition BJP spoke about amendments in the bill, and urged that it be sent to the assembly select committee for detailed discussion.

The amendment proposal was brought by BJP MLA Anant Ojha and AJSU legislator Lambodar Mahto, and they urged the legislators nominated by the Speaker in the bill to be members of the executive council of the university, but all these demands were rejected by the state government.

Congress MLAs Pradeep Yadav and Bandhu Tirkey objected to the absence of science faculty in the university, and demanded its establishment.

The university will be based in Jamshedpur and will have jurisdiction over the entire state. It will be open to all students irrespective of their class, caste or creed. PTI IKD ACD ACD

