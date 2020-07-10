Panjab University Entrance Exams Postponed To October, Last Date To Register Is August 10

Panjab University recently released the application form for the entrance examinations on the official website of the university. The examinations are now postponed to a later date as per the notification. The changes come in the wake of the ongoing pandemic which is a major health risk for pen and paper format or physical examination at the Punjab University, which is headquartered in Chandigarh. According to the notification, the PU CET entrance examinations to shortlist students for BA, BCom, LLB (Hons) five year integrated courses will now be scheduled on October 4.

Panjab University admission details

Students have until August 10 to complete all formalities related to the exams. The last date for filling the form is August 8 followed by the last date to pay the exam fee that is August 10. Students can register themselves on the websites onlineadmissions.ouchd.ac.in and the second getaway that is ugadmissions.puchd.ac.in. The ongoing pandemic and health crisis situation has pushed the academic calendar by a span of four months and reports suggest that if the entrance examinations are conducted by October, then the academic year will only begin by November 2020. The coronavirus pandemic has hampered the academic year which generally begins by June.

According to the notification, the entrance examinations for Panjab University that is the CET which is for the admission and shortlisting of postgraduate students will be scheduled on October 10, 1 followed by the PUTHAT on October 16. The PUMEET, PULEET examinations will be scheduled for October 18. The entrance examinations For LLB for the three-year course, MBA, Mphil and PhD tests will be scheduled on October 22, 30 and November 7 respectively.

Students can start filling the application forms as it is released on the official links on the Panjab University website. The link for the same is onlineadmissions.ouchd.ac.in and ugadmissions.puchd.ac.in. Students will have to make sure that they fill correct information while filling the form followed by documentation.

No entrance for the following

Punjab University has several courses that do not require any entrance examinations. However, registration through the official website of PU is mandatory. The courses that are being made available for applications are as follows-

MPharm

MTech

MSc

MEdg

MLib

Information Science, BA (Hons) in Economics

BA (Hons), B.Lib. and Information Science

B.Ed. Special Education (Learning Disability)

P.G. Diploma Courses

Panjab University admission details shared on official Twitter handle