Panjab University Provides Counselling To Counter Physiological Stress Due To Lockdown

The COVID-19 pandemic which has taken the world hostage has not only disrupted the health care systems and economic growth across the world but also affected the mental and emotional state of mind due to the consequential lockdown that was imposed by several countries across the world.

To counter the psychological stress due to COVID-19 lockdown, Panjab University (PU) took a novel initiative of providing counselling to citizens who are distressed due to the lockdown. Over 250 students, elders and married couples in Chandigarh have been provided counselling by the Panjab University during the lockdown, the university said.

A special helpline number was set up by the alumni association of the university for any student-related queries in connection with career, family or any other personal query. The 'talk to Panjab University Association' helpline launched by Panjab University saw the participation of alumni member who did voluntary counselling in good faith. about 75 association members participated in the initiative to do voluntary counselling which was conducted over the phone.

"After the lockdown was declared, our association members came to a conclusion that more than necessities and physical support, people will be needing mental support," Deepti Arora, Dean Alumni relations PU Chandigarh said.

"Out of these 75, only 25-30 per cent are trained counsellors but we felt the others can help people to unburden and eventually get the professional help from the trained members," Arora added.

Even as the lockdown is in phase five with multiple relaxations given by the government with the announcement of Unlock 1. The COVID-19 infections in the country are increasing by the hour. However, it is a respite that the recovery rate of the country is getting better along with the rising number of infections. According to the Health Ministry, 425,282 have been reported so far in the country, of which 174,387 are still active whereas 237,196 have been recovered. The country has suffered 13,699 fatalities due to the virus as on Monday.

(With ANI inputs)

