Panjab University Result Declared For MA, BSc On Puchd.ac.in; Here's How To Check

Panjab University has released the results for various courses of the university. The results were declared earlier today and the students can check the results by logging on the official website of the university. Here is more information about how to check the results and other details pertaining to the exam results, read on to know.

Panjab University result declared for these courses

The Panjab University, Chandigarh has declared the results for the various courses mentioned below.

Master of Arts (Sanskrit) 3rd Semester Bachelor of Science (Agriculture) 4 year course, 7th semester examination Master of Arts (Police Administration) 3rd semester exam.

How to check the results

Students of the above mentioned courses will have to visit the official website of Panjab University and check their results. In order to check the semester results, here are the steps to follow. Read on to know how to check "Panjab University BSC result", "Panjab University MA result".

On your web browser, open the official website of the university. The official website is puchd.ac.in or you can also click here for the direct link. After the home page of the university opens, look for the “result” tab. At the left hand of the screen, you will find the result tab under the “Students” category. You can also click here for direct link of the result tab to check the results declared by Panjab University. Once the results tab is clicked upon, you will be redirected to a new page. The new page will display a number of courses the university offers and among those, you will have to select the course which you want to check the results for. After clicking on the respective result notification, you will be re directed to a new page. You will have to enter your credentials, like your name, roll number, semester to be able to view your result. Once you have entered the correct details, you will have to click on “submit” to view the result of the selected course. You will be redirected to a new page. Next, you will be able to view your result on the screen. Panjab university result download: After that, you may download the result and take a print out of the same and keep it safely for future reference.

