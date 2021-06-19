'Parents Are The 1st Teacher': Guidelines On Home-based Learning Released By Education Min

The Department of School Education and Literacy under the Union Ministry of Education on Saturday released guidelines explaining the role of parents in their wards’ home-based learning during school closure and beyond.

Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal 'Nishank', Union Education Minister, in his tweet said that in this "new normal of the pandemic, considering parents role crucial to children’s growth and learning, these guidelines will provide information on the why, what, and how-to of participation and engagement in supporting children during the school closure, irrespective of their literacy levels." He also stated that home is the first school and parents are the first teacher for every child.

Guidelines for parent participation in home-based learning during school closure emphasises the need to create a safe, engaging, and positive learning environment.

These suggestive activities follow the various stages of school education as per #NEP2020.https://t.co/AWrUc1c2ZA pic.twitter.com/ocfj72tQAL — Ministry of Education (@EduMinOfIndia) June 19, 2021

Guidelines for home-based education

The guidelines on home-based learning require the parents to create a safe and engaging environment that will allow a positive learning ambiance. Also, it will require the parents to have realistic expectations from their child, take care of their health, introduce the importance of healthy eating, along with having enjoyable and joyous moments with their children.

These guidelines introduced activities in accordance with the various stages of school as New Education Policy 2020. Age-appropriate art activities have been categorized on basis of the 5+3+3+4 system as the following foundation stage:-

Age 3-8 years- Preparatory stage.

Age 8-11 years- Middle Stage.

Age 11-14 years- Secondary stage.

Age 14-18 years- Adolescent to the adult stage.

The guidelines appreciate the role of art as a therapy for children under stress or trauma. Furthermore, the guidelines lay stress on children’s learning by monitoring and addressing their learning gaps. It suggested the collaboration of the teachers and the parents in documenting and reflecting on the progress that children are making in their learning.

The guidelines directed the schools to involve the parents in the academia of the children by providing information and ideas on helping the students with homework at home along with curriculum-related activities, decisions, and planning. It was suggested that resources like newsletters, emails, memos should be sent out to the parents on regular basis.

The guidelines also mentioned resources for the children with special needs that may be explored by the parents in due course. Regarding the same, the parents will have avenues to approach like teachers, agencies, organizations that provide information about such requirements which could be availed at SMCs/Gram Panchayat, school administrations, etc.

The education ministry has also introduced a separate chapter in the guidelines for supporting the parents with low/no literacy. Schools, teachers, and volunteers may take adequate steps to provide support to low-literacy parents.

Inputs with ANI, Image Source- ANI