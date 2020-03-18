Krishna Rajput, Whose Parents Borrowed Money For His Coaching, Tops Gate 2020

Parents of GATE topper Krishna Rajput Singh, cannot be more happy and proud of their son. Born in to a middle-class family, no one would have ever imagined that a farmer's son would one-day emerge as the GATE 2020 topper. Krishna Singh Rajput secured the first AIR 1 in Instrumentation Engineering with 82.33% marks.

Parents of GATE 2020 topper took a loan to invest in his studies

Krishna Singh Rajput hails from Madhya Pradesh's Vidishi district. His father is a farmer and mother a homemaker, who took a loan to fund the current GATE 2020 topper Krishna's education. Prior to becoming the GATE 2020 topper, he cracked NIT Trichy to pursue his dream of becoming a scientist. Krishna S Rajput cracked this tough exam in his second attempt.

While talking to a media daily, the GATE 2020 topper talked about his dream to get into Bhabha Atomic Research Centre (BARC). As with his admission in BARC, the research centre will pay for his further studies. He will also be recruited as a Scientist once he completes his training. By doing this his parents won't have to worry about the finances required for his studies henceforth.

Krishna talks about his study pattern

Furthermore, the GATE 2020 topper also shared his study pattern during the interview. He talked about the importance of self-study and being focused. Krishna joined a coaching institute last year in June, and since then he dedicated most of his time in studying and making his own short notes. The GATE 2020 topper also said that joining a good online test-series can also prove to be fruitful for one's exams.

As per the GATE 2020 topper Krishna, he must have solved over 50 to 55 test series prior to appearing for the GATE exam held in February 2020. Krishna, while talking to the media publication, also shared that 3 days prior to his exam he did not study, and only rested. This rest was important for the mind and body to perform with full focus during the exam, he explained.

On March 13, GATE 2020 results were declared. This year GATE 2020 was conducted by IIT Delhi. Every year a different IIT conduct this entrance exam. In February 2020, an estimated 6,85,088 students appeared for the exam from the total applicants i.e (79.76%). Out of them, only 18.8% of the appeared candidates were able to quality the GATE examination.

