Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 Date: PM Modi To Interact With Lakhs Of Students On April 7 @ 7pm

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with the school students, teachers, and parents in the fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 on April 7 at 7 pm. The date and time were announced today by PM Modi on his official Twitter handle. This year, the Pariksha Pe Charcha event will be held online due to the Coronavirus Pandemic.

"A new format, several interesting questions on a wide range of subjects, and a memorable discussion with our brave #ExamWarriors, parents, and teachers. Watch ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ at 7 PM on 7th April... #PPC2021," PM Narendra Modi tweeted on Monday.

He also shared a video on his Twitter handle in which he has shared a message for the students. "We have been living in the Coronavirus pandemic for the last one year. Hence, we have to organize the PPC event virtually," he said.

While sharing some tips with the students, PM Modi said in the video, "When we see the exam as the end of our dreams but it is an opportunity to construct your life. I am not giving you this advice as a PM but as a friend. When students worry about what my friends and my parents will say about my results, they create pressure on their minds. Free time is not actually, it is a treasure. Read good books, stories, poetries and watch good movies. These will give you good experiences. It is 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' but it is not just a discussion about exams."

Over 10 lakh students registered for PPC 2021

Over 10 lakh students have registered to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the fourth edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021. Not only students but teachers and parents have also registered for the event. According to the MyGov portal, a total of 10.39 lakh students, 2.62 lakh teachers, and 93,000 parents have registered to participate in the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 event. A total of 1500 students, 250 parents, and 250 teachers will be selected to interact with the Prime Minister. Other participants can also send a written question to PM Modi via the MyGov portal.

"Each winner will get a specially designed Certificate of Appreciation. Every winner will also get a special Pariksha Pe Charcha Kit. A small group of students from among the winners will get the opportunity to directly interact with the Prime Minister and ask him questions. Each of these special winners will also get a digital souvenir of their autographed photograph along with the Prime Minister," the official website reads.

In the year 2020, the Prime Minister had said that the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha’ event is the closest to his heart, more than any other program he has attended. During the program, Prime Minister Modi answers the questions and interacts with selected students about how they can beat examination stress. He has also written the 'Exam Warrior' book for the students. Recently, he has updated the book with some new mantras. He had recently tweeted about the update. "I have updated the #ExamWarriors book. New Mantras have been added and there are interesting activities too," reads the tweet. "Various interesting activities related to the mantras are also available on the MyGov app that will help ignite the exam warrior inside you. You must try these," the PM had said.