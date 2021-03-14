Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021: Last Day To Participate In PPC, Winners To Interact With PM Modi

The online registration window to participate for Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 will close today, March 14. Students, teachers, and parents who have not yet participated in the fourth edition of PPC should do it right away. Visit the official website- mygov.in or innovateindia.mygov.in to participate.

The participants will have to compete with others in online competitions based on various themes. The competition is open for school students of classes 9 to 12. A total of 1550 winners/ students, 25 parents, and 250 teachers will get an opportunity to interact with Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Till now, over 9.23 lakh students, 2.38 lakh teachers, and 83 thousand parents have registered for the program. Students can also submit their questions to Prime Minister in a maximum of 500 characters via the MyGov portal.

This time, the Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021 will be held completely online, in virtual mode, due to the Coronavirus pandemic. Every year, since its beginning in 2018, the event is held in the Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi. Read on to know more about PPC 2021 themes.

Themes of PPC 2021

FOR STUDENTS

Exams are like festivals, celebrate them -- Draw a scene depicting a festival around your favourite subject. India Is Incredible, Travel and Explore- Imagine your friend visits your city for three days. What memories would you create for him or her in each of the following categories? Places to See: (In not more than 500 characters); Food to Relish: (In not more than 500 characters); Experiences to remember: (In not more than 500 characters). As One Journey Ends, Another Begins ---Describe the most memorable experiences of your school life in not more than 1500 characters. Aspire, Not to Be, but to Do - If there was no restriction on resources or opportunities, what would you do for society and why? Submit a write up in not more than 1500 character Be Grateful- Write 'Gratitude Cards' for those whom you are grateful to in not more than 500 characters Submit a question of your choice related to dealing with examination stress that you'll like to ask the Prime Minister in not more than 500 characters.

FOR PARENTS

Your Words Make Your Child's World: Encourage, As You Have Always Done -- Write a story about the vision you share with your child for his or her future. Let your child write the first sentence. Then you write the next and so on. (In not more than 1500 characters).

Be Your Child's Friend—Keep Depression Away: Write a postcard to your child and let him or her know why they are special. (In not more than 500 characters)

FOR TEACHERS

Online Education System – Its benefits and how it can be improved further: Submit a creative write-up on the topic in about 1500 characters.

Click here to Participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha 2021

(Image Credit: Mygov.in)