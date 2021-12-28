Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Registration Begins Today, Here's How To Register

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: The registration for Pariksha Pe Charcha is scheduled to begin on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. PM Modi on December 26 announced that he will be conducting Pariksha Pe Charcha next year before the annual exams. It will be for students of classes 9 to 12. PM Modi announced this edition of Pariksha Pe Charcha while he was addressing the nation through his monthly radio programme 'Mann Ki Baat' on Sunday, December 26, 2021. In the 84th episode of the monthly radio programme, PM Modi said that this time an online competition will also be held for teachers and parents.

In his Mann ki Baat, the PM said, “I discuss such similar topics with students on exams. This year also I am planning to discuss with the students before the exams. The registration for programme is also going to start two days later, December 28 onwards on mygov.in. The registration will be from December 28 to January 20.”

PM Modi tweeted, "Like every year, we will have Pariksha Pe Charcha early next year... #MannKiBaat"

Like every year, we will have Pariksha Pe Charcha early next year... #MannKiBaat pic.twitter.com/rBKfH3qVd8 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) December 26, 2021

Here's all about the registration

Students studying in Class 9 to 12 students who want to interact with PM Modi can get themselves registered. It is mandatory to get yourself registered to participate in Pariksha Pe Charcha. The registration window will open on Tuesday, December 28, 2021. Candidates who are interested should make sure to get themselves registered by January 20, 2022. The registration steps have been attached here.

Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022: Check registration steps here

Interested and eligible candidates should go to MyGov.in

On the homepage look for what's new section

Click on the image which reads 'Pariksha Pe Charcha 2022'

Then click on the link being displayed below the image which reads 'register now'

Candidates should fill in the details and submit the same for getting themselves registered for 'Pariska Pe Charcha'

Take its printout for future reference

Pariksha Pe Charcha: Overview

The first edition of Prime Minister’s Interaction Programme with school and college students "Pariksha Pe Charcha 1.0" was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 16th February 2018. The second edition of the said Interaction Programme with school and college students "ParikshaPeCharcha 2.0” was also held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on 29th January 2019. The Third Edition was held at Talkatora Stadium, New Delhi on January 20, 2020. The fourth edition was held this year in online mode.