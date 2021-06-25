Patna HC Directs Bihar Govt To Fill Posts Of Commerce Teachers Within 6 Months

Patna High Court has directed Bihar government to fill the vacant posts of commerce teachers within six months. The High Court gave this deadline to State on June 24, 2021. The High Court announced this decision while hearing a petition filed by Md Afroz and others. The petition was filed in order to give direction to the government for filling up the post of teachers in the secondary and senior secondary schools. It was particularly for the subject of Commerce. The post will be filled only after State conducts the STET examination.

Determine the number of vacancies: Patna HC to Bihar Government

Bihar Government has been asked to determine the number of vacancies in the commerce stream. For doing this task, they have been allotted a time of three months. Right after Bihar Government completes the task, they will have to conduct STET examination within six months.

“After 2011 no advertisement was issued to fill up the subject of commerce after conducting STET examination. Bihar Government has admitted in its counter-affidavit that about 1,308 sanctioned vacant posts are there in the stream of commerce,” said Ritika Rani, Advocate for petitioners.

She added that the government had decided to fill the posts in the commerce stream in the secondary and senior secondary on September 25, 2019. However, no requisition was sent to Bihar School Examination Board to conduct STET.

“The counsel for the Board informed the court that it did not conduct exams for the commerce stream as the government did not send any requisition for it,” she said. Ritika also added that lack of qualified teachers can hamper the quality of education.