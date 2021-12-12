Patna High Court Invites Applications For 18 Posts Of District Judge From Bar Exam 2021

Patna High Court through its recent recruitment drive has announced that it will be recruiting 18 district judges. The candidates will be selected for 18 posts directly from Bar exam 2021. The application forms will be out on December 22 and candidates should make sure to apply by January 20, 2021. Candidates will be given additional 7 days time to upload scanned picture and signature. The deadline to do the same ends on December 27, 2021.

Here is the direct link to view the official notification

“The link shall remain available upto 27.01.2022 till 23:59 hours only for the purpose of uploading the scanned photograph, signature, declaration written in the handwriting of the candidate, filling in Bank reference number and obtaining the printout of the application form,” the job notification reads.

Patna High Court Recruitment: Selection Criteria

Candidates will be selected on the basis of their performance in a screening test, a written exam, and an interview. Theory paper will hold 80% weightage and the viva voce will hold a weightage of 20%. Candidates who secure at least 45% in the written test will be called for viva. The full marks for the screening test shall be 300 and it shall be 100 questions and each question will carry 3 marks but each wrong answer will incur 1 negative mark. It shall be of objective type. In the screening test, the questions will be in the subjects of Law, English Language, General and Computer Knowledge.

Official notification reads, "The questions in the subject of law, for screening test, would be in respect of provisions contained in the following enactments : (I) The Constitution of India; (2) The Code of Civil Procedure, 1908; (3) The Limitation Act, I963; (4) The Code of Criminal Procedure, 1973; (5) The Indian Evidence Act, 1872; (6) The Transfer of Property Act, 1882; (7) The Indian Contract Act, 1872; (8) The Specific Relief Act, I963; (9) The Sale of Goods Act, 1930; ( 10) The Indian Partnership Act, 1932; (I1) The Negotiable Instruments Act, 1881; (12) The Arbitration and Conciliation Act, 1996; (13) The personal Laws (Hindu, Muslim and Christian); and (14) Indian Penal Code."

Official notification reads, "Any applicant who has not completed 7 years of practice on the last date of receipt of Application as specified in the advertisement and who does not give declaration of appearance in at least 24 cases per year in the last 3 years, shall not be eligible for consideration for such appointment. The candidates qualifying in the Written Test shall be required to give declaration of appearance in atleast 24 cases per year in the last 3 years preceding the year of advertisement which is 2020-21."

Here's how to apply