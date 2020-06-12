Patna University Admission 2020 Now Extended Till August 14; How To Apply For PUCET 2020?

Interested candidates who want to apply for UG and PG courses in Patna University have good news now. The University has extended the last date for the submission of the application form. The revised last date is August 14th now. This indicates that the candidates can send their applications for the PUCET exam, which is conducted by the PU university, latest by August 14th. Read to know how to apply for the courses in Patna University and steps to apply for them.

The PUCET exam has been conducted since 2016 where the PU candidates get admission opportunities in various colleges affiliated under Patna University. It includes colleges like Patna Women’s College, Patna Law College, College of Art and Craft, Magadh Mahila College, Patna Science College, BN College, Vanijya Mahavidyalaya, Patna Training College, and Patna Women’s Training College, to name a few. The Official website is - http://puonline.co.in/. From here, you can apply for the PUCET 2020.

Patna University Admission: How to apply

Revised Details of the Programmes Session 2020-21 can be checked via this link here

Check out some course description and details through this link here as well.

Before applying for the course, read all the various course details, and select a UG or PG course of your choice.

Applicants must ensure that they comply with the required eligibility criteria of their choice of courses before applying. The eligibility criteria are mentioned in the online admission schedule.

It should be kept in mind that once registered, candidates can't change their course later.

Once decide, visit the link here - http://apply.puonline.co.in/online/Course_Details.aspx

The available courses would be available in the above link and you could see a “Apply Now” button next to each course.

Click on “Apply Now” button.

Image courtesy: Patna University Official website

Enter the required details asked for in the new page and click on register.

You will get an OTP on your registered mobile number that you provide during registration before.

The OTP will also be provided in your email id with an activation link. Use either of them to authenticate your registration. Once verified, your registration is complete.

Next visit http://apply.puonline.co.in/online/Default.aspx for your further online application.

Image courtesy: Patna University Official website

Note that before making payment, you can edit your personal information (except Your Name, Selection of College, Quota selection and caste).

After completing the application process where payment is the last step of filling the application form, save the form in a pdf format.

You can then present the same application form to Patna University / the Concerned Colleges along with other documents when required.

Candidates do not need to send hard copies to the university after they submit their application online.

Image courtesy: Patna University Official website

Promo Image courtesy: Green Chameleon On Unsplash