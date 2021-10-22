Patna University: PU Starts Admission Process For Various Courses; Check Details

Patna University Admission Open 2021: Online application forms for admission to various courses, including Self-Financing Courses, along with LLB, BLIS, and BFA at Patna University, are open. Interested students can apply before November 20 by visiting the official website of Patna University.

According to the instruction given on the admission, candidates are required to submit a copy of the mark sheet of the Graduation's result before the finalization of the selection list for admission. Candidates can also apply by using the direct link given here and following the below-given steps. Patna University Admission Open 2021 (Apply Here)

Patna University admission: Here's how to apply

STEP 1: Visit the official website of Patna University-Patna University.ac.in/.

STEP 2: Alternatively, use the direct link given here- Patna University Admission 2021.

STEP 3: On the home page, click on the "Admission" option available on the right side at the top.

STEP 4: All the courses will appear on the screen.

STEP 5: Choose courses based on your interests and educational qualifications.

STEP 6: After registering, fill out the required information.

STEP 7: Fill out all of the required information.

STEP 8: Upload the necessary document.

STEP 9: Pay your fees.

STEP 10: Take a printout for future use.

Patna University Admission Open: Check courses below

Sr No Courses 1 PG Degree Programmes - Regular (2 years)

Master in Personnel Management & Industrial Relations MED, LLM 2 PG Degree Programmes - Self Financing (2 years) 3 Master in Rural Studies (RM&D), Master of Business Admisntreation, MSc (Biochemistry), MSc (Biotechnology), MSc (Environment Science & Management), Master in Schools Work, Master in Computer Application, Master of Women's Studies, MA in Journalism & Mass Communication, Master of Music, Master in Library & Information Science (1 year). 4 PG Diploma Programmes Delg Financing (1 year) 5 PG Diploma in Clinical Psychology, Applied Criminology, Human Resources Development, Industrial Safety Management Computer Applications, Women & Child Welfare, Women's Studies, Yogic Science. 6 Undergraduate Degree Programmer - Self-financing) 7 Bachelor of library & information science 8 Undergraduate Degree Programmes 3 year/4 year 9 LLB (3years) Bachelors of fine Arts (4years)

