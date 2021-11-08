PETT Answer Key 2021 Released On Official Website; Here's Direct Link To Download

PETT Answer key 2021: The Department of School Education, Punjab has released the answer key for the Elementary Teacher Training (ETT Punjab) on the official website. Candidates can download the answer key just by visiting the official website. The examination was held on October 16 and the provisional answer key was published on October 19, 2021.

This answer key has been released for a total of 6635 vacancies. The final answer key has been released after considering valid objections raised by the candidates.

PETT Answer Key 2021: Direct Link

To check the answer key, candidates must follow the below-given steps or simply click on the direct link given here - PETT Answer Key 2021 Download

PETT Answer key 2021: Here's how to download the Punjab ETT answer key

STEP 1: To download the Punjab ETT answer key visit the official website - educationrecruitmentboard.com.

STEP 2: Now click on the notification that reads, "Final Answer Key for ETT Exam"

STEP 3: Automatically a new PDF would open up.

STEP 4: The PDF would consist of the Final Answer Key for the Punjab ETT exam.

STEP 5: Candidates must take a screenshot of the answer key or take a printout for future reference

Punjab ETT Answer Key 2021: More information

This recruitment drive will fill seats in Elementary Teacher Training (ETT) under the Punjab State Elementary Education (Teaching Cadre) Group C. The application procedure for the post of Punjab ETT Teacher started on August 3, 2021, and ended on September 12, 2021. The ETT exam was held for a total of 100 marks and questions in the examination included subjects like Punjabi, Hindi, English, Maths, General Science, and Social Science.

