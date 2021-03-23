PGCIL Recruitment 2021: Apply For Executive Trainee (Law) Posts, Law Graduates Eligible

The Power Grid Corporation of India Limited, PGCIL has notified about the PGCIL recruitment 2021. The recruitment drive is for the posts of Executive Trainee (Law). The PGCIL recruitment notification was released on the official website of the PGCIL at powergridindia.com. The interested candidates can now go to the above-mentioned website of the PGCIL and check the notification in detail. Here are the details about the PGCIL recruitment 2021.

PGCIL recruitment 2021

The PGCIL 2021 in its notification has mentioned that they are looking for bright, committed and energetic Law Graduates to join as executive trainees (Law). A total of 9 posts are on offer in the recruitment drive. The interested and eligible candidates need to appear for the Common Law Admission Test - CLAT 2021 which is applicable for admission to Post-Graduation Courses. Those candidates who obtain the minimum qualifying marks will be eligible for the next stages of selection.

The selection process will include the marks obtained by the eligible candidates in the CLAT 2021 (for PG), followed by Behavioral Assessment, Group Discussion, and Personal Interview of the qualified candidates who are shortlisted category-wise for the GD and interview. Online registration for CLAT will be closing on March 31, 2021. To check the details about the CLAT 2021, please visit https://consortiumofnlus.ac.in/clat-2021. The upper age limit for applying in the PGCIL vacancy is 28 years as of May 31, 2021. The candidates who qualify in all the parameters of the selection process will be placed on the pay scale of INR 60,000 – 1,80,000/- during the one-year training period.

See the official PGCIL recruitment notification HERE

The official notification has mentioned that the corporation offers an attractive package which is one of the best in the country. A non-refundable application fee of â‚¹500 should be paid by a candidate. The basic requirement in terms of educational eligibility is a full-time Three years LLB or Five years integrated Law/LLB course with not less than 60% marks or equivalent CGPA as per the formula provided by the Institute/ University. Here is a look at the important dates for applying inn the PGCIL recruitment 2021.

Important dates of PGCIL recruitment

CLAT 2021 Online Application

Start of CLAT Registration: January 1, 2021

Closing date for submission of online application: March 31, 2021

PGCIL vacancy

Commencement of Online Submission of Application: May 1, 2021

Last date for Online Submission of Application: May 31, 2021

The cut-Off date for the purpose of Upper Age Limit: May 31, 2021

Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website of the PGCIL 2021 at powergridindia.com to know about the latest news and updates related to the PGCIL recruitment 2021.

Image Credits: Shutterstock