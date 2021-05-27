PGIMER BSc Nursing 2021: Apply For Admission To BSc Nursing With The Help Of This Tutorial

The Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER), Chandigarh has invited candidates to apply for admission to its undergraduate courses, BSc Nursing (four-year) and BSc Nursing (post-basic). The PGIMER BSc Nursing application process commenced on May 25 and its deadline has been set as June 24, 2021. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for PGIMER BSc Nursing 2021 on the official website - pgimer.edu.in.

PGIMER BSc Nursing 2021

The PGIMER BSc Nursing notification provided a timetable for the BSc Nursing academic session 2021. As per the notice, the PGIMER BSc Nursing exam date is set to be Saturday, July 31. Thereafter, the results for the examination will be declared on August 9, following which the shortlisted candidates will be asked to submit their 10+2 certificates. The last date for certificate and marksheet submission is August 12. The counselling session will be held from August 20 at 11 am. It is important to note that a total of 155 seats are available across the two courses of BSc Nursing.

How to submit PGIMER BSc Nursing application?

Visit the official website of the Postgraduate Institute of Medical Education and Research - pgimer.edu.in

Under the Information for Candidates section on the homepage, click on the link 'Notice and Application link for B.Sc Nursing (4 Years) and B.Sc Nursing (Post Basic)'

The page will have links to both the application window as well the original notification.

Proceed with the link 'CLICK HERE FOR B.Sc. NURSING (4 YEARS)' OR 'CLICK HERE FOR B.Sc. NURSING (POST BASIC)'

You will be required to register or log in to the website before proceeding to the application form.

After successfully logging in to the system, you will be provided with a registration number with which you can access the application form.

Go to the website again and log in using the registration number.

The application form will now be displayed. Enter the personal details asked for in the instructions and upload the documents in the prescribed format.

Cross-check the information entered before submitting your application.

Lastly, you will be redirected to the payment page where the application fee will be required to be paid via online mode.

