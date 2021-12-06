PGIMER Chandigarh Result 2021 Likely To Be Announced Today: Here's How To Check

PGIMER Chandigarh Result 2022: The results for the Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education and Research (PGIMER) Chandigarh is expected to be announced today, December 6, 2021. Candidates who took part in the examination can check the result by visiting the official website - pgimer.edu.in. The examination was conducted on November 26, 2021. Candidates must note that they will be required to enter their login credentials such as user id and password to check or download PGIMER results for MSc/MSc MLT, OHS, Fellowships/Postdoctoral Fellowships, and PhD. Once the PGIMER Chandigarh Result 2021 is out, candidates can follow the below-given steps to download it.

PGIMER Chandigarh Result 2022: Here's how to download

Step 1: To check the result, visit the official website: PGiMER.EDU.IN.

Step 2: Now, on the homepage, scroll down to the option that reads "Information for Candidates."

Step 3: Go to the "Download the PGIMER result of various courses" link.

Step 4: Immediately, a new page would open up.

Step 5: Now, enter your login credentials, such as user ID and password.

Step 6: Then, enter the captcha and click on the "Login" button.

Step 7. You will be redirected to the result page.

Step 8: Print the page for future reference.

MLT MSc/MSc

The exam conducting body will release a combined merit list based on the percentage obtained by all the candidates who appeared in the PGIMER 2022 test.

Occupation at Home (OHS) Result

The result for the Occupation at House Job (OHS) will be prepared on the basis of the percentile scored by all the candidates who participated in the exam. For the general category, candidates scoring a minimum of 55 percentile are required, and for the OBC, PwD, SC/ST, 50 percentile is required.

Fellowship or Post-doctoral Fellowship

The result for fellowship or post-doctoral fellowship will be based on the marks secured by the candidates in this theory exam. Candidates must note that separate merit lists will be prepared for each subject and category of students.

Ph.D. Program

To qualify for the examination, candidates must secure minimum cut-off marks in both the aptitude test and the specialty-specific theory test (combined). Candidates in the general and sponsored/deputed categories who applied for the MSc programme must obtain a minimum of 50%. Candidates from the OBC, SC/ST, and PwBD categories must score a minimum of 45 percent, while the minimum passing percentage for MSc MLT courses is 50 percent.

Image: Shutterstock