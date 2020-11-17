PGT Eligibility Criteria For KVS And Other National Educational Institutions

Those who have a dream of teaching in KVS and other central government-aided schools must fulfill some set eligibility criteria. Aspirants who want to teach in the higher education level of schools must have the PGT eligibility. PGT stands for Postgraduate teachers. The PGTs are eligible for teaching from class nine to twelve in any central government schools like the KVS, the Navodaya Vidyalaya, Army Public Schools, among others. Some state governments also follow these criteria in their jurisdiction.

Also read: AP LAWCET & AP PGLCET Exam Results Have Been Declared Now; Exam Was Conducted On October 1

Every year KVS or Kendriya Vidyalaya Sanghatan offers PGT recruitment for those who are eligible as PGT. So, if you want to teach in such reputed educational institutes, fulfilling the KVS PGT eligibility criteria is a must.

PGT eligibility criteria details

● The age limit for PGT teacher is 40 years

● PGT criteria are applicable for subjects like Hindi, English, Physics, Mathematics, Biology, Geography, History, Commerce and Economics.

Also read: ICAI CA November Exam 2020 Update: Here Is How To Submit Concerns About Exam Centres

● One should have a postgraduate degree in M.S or M.Sc. with relevant subjects from any recognised university in India. The college should be empanelled under the MHRD and must be approved by NCERT. Otherwise, those who have -

A master’s degree from any government recognised institute in the subjects like English, History, Geography, Hindi (Hindi or Sanskrit or Hindi as a subject during graduation), Physics (Physics, applied physics, nuclear physics, electronics), Commerce (Master's degree in commerce, not M.Com in applied or business economics)

A master’s degree in Chemistry (Chemistry or Biochemistry), Biology (studied any from Botany, Zoology, Microbiology, Life Sciences, Biosciences, Genetics, Bio-Technology, Plant Physiology, and Molecular Biology in the graduation level), Mathematics (Pure mathematics or applied mathematics) are also eligible.

● Those who want to teach computer science should have done B.E or B. Tech in ComputerScience/IT from any government recognised college. Those who have a B.E or B. Tech degree and a postgraduate computer diploma course are also eligible. Individuals with M.Sc., MCA, B.Sc. or BCA are also eligible as a PGT. If one has “B” or “C” level course degree from MICT along with a valid graduation degree, they can also apply for a TGT post in Computer Science.

Also read: RPSC Recruitment 2020 Written Exam Commences For Over 5000 Constable Posts

● They should have B. Ed or Bachelors Degree in Education from any NCERT recognised college or institution in a regular method. But, those who have special B.Ed. are not eligible according to the PGT eligibility criteria.

● The aspirants should be comfortable in teaching in English and Hindi.

● Individuals who have four years of integrated degree course from any NCERT approved regional college are also considered for the PGT eligibility.

● The aspirant should have passed CTET or Central Teachers’ Eligibility Test before the PGT recruitment.

Also read: NTA Duet LLB Result 2020: NTA Releases Delhi University LLB Entrance Exam's Scorecard

Reservation

Aspirants hailing from SC or ST section get five years of age relaxation while aspirants from OBC get three years of age relaxation. Women get age relaxation of ten years except for the post of principal or vice principal. People with disability, ex-servicemen and those who have had service in the same cadre in central government are also eligible for their respective age relaxation limit.