Planning A Career In Textile Industry? Know Courses, Required Skills And Job Opportunities

Are you planning to pursue a career in the textile industry? The textile industry needs a blend of plan, craftsmanship, and style. It was not long ago when a career in the textile industry was only a legend in India; presently, more than 500 positions are being posted each day on different job portals by driving textile organizations.

Anuj Mundra, MD and Chairman, Nandani Creation Limited (JaipurKurti.com) in a conversation with Republic World has answered all basic queries of students who are planning to pursue a career in the textile industry.

"A career in Textile Industry has become one of the best career options for the decade," said Mundra. This abrupt climb in positions consolidates the unorganized and organized textile market's fast development potential in the forthcoming years. Today, there are innumerable job openings accessible in different fields. You can always start afresh in the industry. Social media presence is paving a pivotal role in increasing career opportunities in the Textile Industry. It is acting as a medium to showcase the skill and to get evaluated at the same time along with creating strong networks and visibility, he added.

Question 1: What are some of the skill sets are required for someone seeking a job in the textile industry?

Answer: As someone wanting to work in the industry, you must possess some certain skill sets which will equip you better for taking jobs in the industry. For starters, you must have practical knowledge of the field. You must have a sense of design forecasting and focus on style and comfort. Take interest and pride in your work which will help you create uniqueness in your work. You must have these starter rules for starting a job in the industry. Also, they should read the fashion magazines articles regularly this will help them in better understanding of the recent trends and sticking to uniqueness while creating designs.

Question 2: What should be the initial step towards the industry?

Answer: To begin once again consider taking a course which furnishes you with the essentials and some ideal information on the business. It may not be significant for you to hold a degree in case of self-employment, yet managers will in a general glance at your capability alongside your experience while thinking of you as a possible worker. Likewise, a momentary material course will enable you with the right expertise preparing as an extra advantage. The cost of getting a degree may differ extensively, so make sure to construct a monetary arrangement before picking the course and the association.

Question 3: What are the skilling courses that are available in the industry?

Answer: Textile Industry is considered the second biggest employer after agribusiness. With the business developing quickly, there is a need of having the board graduates with abilities set going from assembling to income age. Textile Management is one of the specializations in MBA/PGDM regularly selected by aspirants having an innovative outlook. The program sharpens the business abilities that are expected to deal with the material business. You can also opt for a course in a textile design you can utilize your inventive flair and capacity to produce thoughts and ideas for making creative garments.

Bachelor’s degree is also available in garment technology, fashion design, fashion management or their equivalent course. Similarly there a course option available in textile engineering. B.Tech in textile engineering is a four-year full-time undergraduate program divided into eight semesters. Also, certain courses are available at top universities for Textile/Fashion Merchandising. You may choose a course you are comfortable and content in pursuing.

Question 4: What are the job prospects after completing the courses?

Answer: Once you have completed the course, you become eligible for job opportunities in the industry. You may take on the following positions:

Production Assistant

Quality Control Supervisor

Merchandiser

Logistics Manager

Technical sales manager

Process Improvement Engineer

Production Engineer and many more.

(Disclaimer: The author of the article is Anuj Mundra, MD and Chairman, Nandani Creation Limited. Views expressed here are personal. Republic World does not take any responsibility for it.)