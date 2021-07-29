PM Modi Addresses Nation On NEP Anniversary, Says 'will Give Wings To India's Youth'

PM Modi addressed the nation on the occasion of the one-year anniversary of National Education Policy 2020 on Thursday. He congratulated countrymen, especially students, on this occasion and said that all teachers, principals, policymakers of the country have worked very hard in bringing the NEP to the ground. Talking about the role of NEP in India's future, PM Modi said, "As we are on the verge of entering 75 Years of Independence, on this momentous occasion, NEP 2020 will play a key role in India's golden future." He further said that the generation that will reap the benefits of NEP 2020 will be one that will lead our nation in the coming future.

PM Modi on online learning during COVID-19

Talking about the effects of COVID on the education sector, PM Modi said, "With COVID-19, the whole education setup was disturbed but the students quickly adapted to the change and got accustomed to online teaching." In his address, PM Modi also talked about the Azadi Ka Amrut Mahotsava celebration. He said that how much height we will achieve in the future will depend on what kind of education we are giving to our youth in the present. He further said that National Education Policy is one of the big factors in nation-building.

21st Century youth wants freedom: PM Modi

PM Modi said that 21st Century youth needs exposure, they need freedom from old systems. He said, " Indian Youth are marching forward to establish themself in every field. Youth is revolutionizing the StartUp ecosystem, giving a boost to Digital India". He further said, "India's youth will play a crucial role in the vision of Industry 4.0 and Digital India mission. For a youth that is destined to do great, needs an education that is future-oriented and supports their dreams"

PM Modi said that earlier students used to go to foreign countries to further pursue their education, but soon students will be able to get a world-class education in their own motherland. NEP 2020 will free students from unnecessary exam pressure. PM Modi believes that NEP 2020 will bring a new revolution. This education system will not hold students back, but push them to explore their interests. It has freed the students from the compulsion of one course and one class. On the occasion of the NEP 2020 anniversary, PM Modi said that NEP has the provision of education in the mother tongue. He also announced that 14 engineering colleges in 8 states are going to start the engineering course in 5 national languages.

PM Modi on the occasion also launched various initiatives including the Academic Bank Of Credit, which will boost the education sector. While launching Vidya Pravesh Program, PM Modi said that it will bring the concept of Playschools to the remotest parts of the country. On the launch of NISHTHA 2.0, the leader said that NISHTHA 2.0 will not only provide training to our teachers, but teachers too can give their valuable suggestions and input to their department. Talking about the Academic Bank of Credit, PM Modi said that it will provide flexible multiple entries and exit options for students in higher education.