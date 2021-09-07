PM Modi Addresses Shikshak Parv, Launches Key Initiatives In Education; Check Details

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday morning addressed the inaugural conclave of the Shikshak Parv 2021. The event was held in online mode with the presence of Union Ministers of State for Education and Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. During the event, PM Modi also launched multiple key initiatives concerning the education sector. He launched the Indian Sign Language Dictionary (audio and text embedded sign language video for the hearing impaired, in conformity with Universal Design of Learning), Talking Books (audiobooks for the visually impaired), School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE. PM Modi also launched NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal (for facilitating education volunteers/ donors/ CSR contributors for school development).

PM Modi started his address by congratulating Indian teachers who have received the National Award. He said, "The contribution you all have made for the future of the students in the country in difficult times is incomparable, commendable." PM Modi also said that he is noticing the spark on the faces of the students who are added to the video conference. He assumed that it is because of the reopening of schools after nearly two years.

PM Modi said, "Today, on the occasion of Shikshak Parv, many new schemes have been started. These initiatives are also important because the country is currently celebrating the nectar festival of freedom. Taking new resolutions for how India will be after 100 years of independence". He further said, "From the formulation of NEP to its implementation, there has been contribution of academicians, experts, teachers, at every level. You all deserve praise for this. Now we have to take this participation to a new level, we also have to involve the society in it".

PM Modi said, "Vidyanjali 2.0 is like a platform for the country's resolve of 'Sabka Prayas' with 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas,Sabka Vishwas'. In this, our society, our private sector has to come forward & contribute in increasing the quality of education in government schools. When society does something together, then the desired results must be met. And you have seen that in the last few years, public participation is again becoming the national character of India".

PM Modi informed about the LIVE through a tweet an eve before the event. He tweeted, "At 10:30 AM tomorrow, 7th September, will address the #ShikshakParv conclave. The theme this year is “Quality and Sustainable Schools: Learnings from Schools in India.” Key initiatives aimed at transforming the education sector would also be launched.".

Taking about the initiatives that had to be launched on Tuesday, PM Modi tweeted a thread. He tweeted, " It would make you all happy that the Indian Sign Language Dictionary and Talking Books would be launched tomorrow. These initiatives will benefit persons with disabilities." He also said, "Other initiatives that would be launched include School Quality Assurance and Assessment Framework of CBSE, NISHTHA teachers' training programme for NIPUN Bharat and Vidyanjali portal. These efforts are in line with our efforts to ensure top quality education for India’s youth."