PM Modi Advises Students Not To Panic And 'be At Ease' Before Appearing For Exams

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students, teachers, and parents on Monday and shared valuable tips with them to ensure they take the upcoming board and entrance exams in a relaxed manner during 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'

Third edition of student interaction

The third edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' was organised at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi. A total of 2,000 students and teachers attended the event, of which 1,050 students were selected through an essay competition.

He said students are prone to situations where they get nervous before exams. PM Modi then went on to give examples of how "when a scooter gets spoilt, a person keeps on kicking the scooter or even shaking it, when a batsman enters the pitch to walk towards the stumps, when a bowler swings his arm before bowling, when a tennis player takes the court he or she swings the racket in the air, they are trying to settle in and ease themselves so that they can take on the task and complete it with ease." PM Modi said everyone should keep abreast of the latest technology but it should not be allowed to govern lives. "We should have the strength to keep technology under our control and ensure it does not waste our time. One room in our homes should be technology-free. Whoever enters will not carry any gadgets," he told students while stressing that exams are not everything.

He also said students should not be afraid of failure and take it as a part of life. "Was told I shouldn't attend Chandrayaan landing as there was no guarantee of success but I needed to be there," the Prime Minister said.

The PM also highlighted the importance of taking on extra-curricular activities and said there is a growing tendency among parents to push their children into activities considering them to be "glamorous".

"Parents should take time out to find out what their children want to do instead of pushing them into activities that are considered glamorous which they can discuss in their conversations with their friends," he said

