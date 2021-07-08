PM Modi And Dharmendra Pradhan Interact With Directors Of Premier Science Institutions

PM Modi had an interaction with the premier science institutions and also technology institutions of India. Premier institutions including IISC Bangaluru, IIT Mumbai, IIT Chennai, IIT Kanpur participated with their presentation. Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, more than 100 Heads of Institutions, and senior officials of the Ministry participated in the interaction. PM Modi took to Twitter to inform about the same. He tweeted, “Had an enriching interaction with Directors of leading IITs and IISC Bangalore during which we exchanged thoughts on a wide range of subjects including making India a hub for R&D, innovation and popularising science among the youth.”

PM Modi's interaction with Directors of institutes: Highlights

PM Modi lauded the Research and Development work done by technical institutions towards meeting the challenges posed due to COVID. He appreciated the efforts of IIT Kanpur. PM Modi said, “Proud to see @IITKanpur become a hub for futuristic research and innovations in blockchain technologies, monitoring air quality, electronic fuel injections, and more. The support being given to start-ups, upskilling of professionals will greatly benefit India’s Yuva Shakti” During the interaction, IISC Bangalore too shared presentation which had information about their R&D initiatives. PM Modi shared the information on Twitter. He said, “The IISC Bangalore team shared an interesting presentation on their key R&D initiatives in areas like robotics, efforts in education such as training maths/science teachers, COVID-19 work. They emphasized the need to give importance to health in Aatmanirbhar Bharat vision.”.

PM Modi was happy to know details on IIT Bombay’s extensive work in technology for conversion of nitrogen generator to oxygen generator, cell therapy for cancer cure and their academic innovations like starting LASE program, Masters in Digital Health, AI and Data Science.PM Modi said that there is a need to progress towards education models that are flexible, seamless, and able to provide learning opportunities as per the requirements of the learners. He also said that India's technological and R&D institutions will play a major role in the upcoming decade. Newly elected Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan tweeted, "I am confident that under the guidance of PM Shri Narendra Modi Ji and the support of our academic institutions, we will continue to set new benchmarks in integrating education with employment & making it more inclusive, holistic, multi-disciplinary and at par with global standards."