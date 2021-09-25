PM Modi Congratulates Those Who Cleared UPSC Exam, Motivates Those Who Couldn't

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday congratulated those who cleared the UPSC civil services exams 2020. The UPSC civil services final results 2020 was declared on Friday evening. Candidates who appeared in the UPSC civil services exam 2020 can check their results online at upsc.gov.in.

PM Modi shares an important message

"Congratulations to those who successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination. An exciting and satisfying career in public service awaits," PM Modi tweeted on Saturday morning. "Those who have cleared the exam will go on to have key administrative roles during an important period of our nation’s journey," he added.

Congratulations to those who successfully cleared the UPSC Civil Services examination. An exciting and satisfying career in public service awaits.



Those who have cleared the exam will go on to have key administrative roles during an important period of our nation’s journey. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

Moreover, PM Modi also shared an important message for those who could not crack the UPSC civil services exam. He said that you are very talented and there are more attempts waiting for them. "To those young friends who did not clear the UPSC examination, I would like to say- you are very talented individuals. There are more attempts awaiting" PM Modi tweeted. "At the same time, India is full of diverse opportunities waiting to be explored. Best wishes in whatever you decide to do," he added.

To those young friends who did not clear the UPSC examination, I would like to say- you are very talented individuals. There are more attempts awaiting.



At the same time, India is full of diverse opportunities waiting to be explored. Best wishes in whatever you decide to do. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) September 24, 2021

UPSC Civil Services Results 2020

UPSC announced the civil services final result 2020 on the official website on September 24. A total of 761 candidates have been recommended for appointment. UPSC has also kept the candidature of 150 candidates provisional in the reserved list. A total of 836 vacancies were notified for IAS, IPS, IFS and group A and B services. This year, a total of 180 candidates have qualified for IAS and 200 for IPS posts.

UPSC Results 2020: Union education minister sends wishes

Earlier on Friday, union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan also congratulated all the 761 candidates who cleared the UPSC Civil services exam. He also motivated those students who could not clear the exam.

#UPSC परीक्षा 2020 में सफल हुए सभी 761 उम्मीदवारों को हार्दिक शुभकामनाएँ।



मुझे यक़ीन है की आत्मनिर्भर भारत की विकास यात्रा में आप सब महत्वपूर्ण भूमिका निभाएँगे।जो छात्र सफल नहीं हो पाए वह भी हार न मानें, आपकी कड़ी मेहनत जरूर रंग लाएगी।#UPSCResults — Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) September 25, 2021

"#UPSC Heartiest congratulations to all 761 candidates who have cleared the exam 2020. I am sure that all of you will play an important role in the development journey of self-reliant India. Even the students who could not succeed, do not give up. Your hard work will definitely pay off. #UPSCResults," the union education minister tweeted.