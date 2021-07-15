PM Modi Emphasises 'important That Learning Doesn't End With Earning' On Youth Skills Day

PM Modi addressed the Nation on the occasion of World Youth Skills Day 2021 on Thursday. The day also marks the 6th anniversary of the Skill India Mission. During his address, PM Modi talked about how the skill development of the youth of the new generation is a national need. He said, "The skill development of the youth of the new generation is a national need, it is a huge base of self-reliant India. We have to give impetus to the Skill India mission anew by adding full force to the new institutions that were formed in the last 6 years."

Celebration of World Youth Skills Day amid pandemic

PM Modi said that this is the second time when India is observing this day amid the Corona pandemic. The challenges of this global pandemic have increased the importance of World Youth Skill Day. He further said that "providing smart and skilled manpower solutions to the world should be at the core of the skilling strategy of youth in India. In view of this, mapping of the global skill gap is being done, which is a commendable step."

Skill development to lead to Aatmanirbhar Bharat: PM Modi

Emphasizing India's goal of becoming Aatmanirbhar, PM Modi said that skill development of the youth of the new generation is a national requirement and a major foundation for Aatmanirbhar Bharat. He expressed happiness that more than 1.25 crore youth have been given training so far, through Pradhan Mantri Kaushal Vikas Yojana. He said that in today's time it is necessary to keep learning even after one starts to earn. He said that skill is so much in demand in this world that a person can grow only if he is skilled. This is to be implemented on individuals as well as the country.

