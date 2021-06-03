PM Modi Enables Roll Call System As Students Hustle To Speak In Surprise CBSE Virtual Meet

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday conducted a surprise interactive session with students during a virtual meeting of the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE). The meeting was organised by the Union Education ministry, just days after announcing the decision to cancel Class 12 CBSE board examinations.

A lot of enthusiasm was seen among students as they hustled to speak to the Prime Minister and waited eagerly for their turn. Many children were seen interacting with PM Modi at once or replying in chorus, to his questions. Seeing the excitement among students to express their views, PM Modi enabled a roll call system, to ensure that all participants are allowed to speak at least once.

PM Modi asked the students to write any number on a sheet of paper and display it on their screens so he could call out the numbers and interact with all of them. Students quickly prepared a sheet and waited for the Prime Minister to call their roll number. PM Modi also spoke with the parents during the meeting and interacted on various issues concerning the students’ education.

Students thank PM for cancellation of Class 12 Board exams

All the participants expressed their gratitude to PM for cancelling the CBSE Class 12 Board exams that were delayed by several months due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Several students shared their experiences about how the announcement brought relief and ended a long spell of uncertainty.

The government on Tuesday decided to cancel the CBSE class 12 board exams amid the continuing COVID-19 pandemic across the country. PM Modi asserted that the decision was taken in the interest of students and the anxiety among students, parents and teachers must be put to an end.

“After extensive consultations, we have taken a decision that is student-friendly, one that safeguards the health as well as the future of our youth,” PM Modi tweeted after the meeting.

The decision was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by the Prime Minister in which it was decided that the CBSE will take steps to compile the results of Class 12 students according to well-defined objective criteria in a time-bound manner. Many students had urged the Centre to cancel the examination as they feared being infected by the virus.