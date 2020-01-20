PM Modi: Fundamental Rights Part Of Duties; Buying Swadeshi Goods Is National Duty

Prime Minister Narendra Modi asked students and the younger generation to focus on fundamental duties and stated that rights are part of fundamental duties. On Monday, the PM Modi interacted with students at the ‘Pariksha Pe Charcha 2020’ annual event in Delhi. The PM also pitched the use of locally-produced goods as a national duty.

PM Modi cites Bapu's wisdom

PM Modi said, "Our fundamental duties carry in it all our rights. If I carry out my duty as a teacher, then isn't that the protection of a student's right to education? That means there is no tussle between rights and duties. Mahatma Gandhi used to say, 'There is no absolute right, but there are absolute duties'. If we diligently perform our duties, then no one would need to seek the protection of their rights, because it will be part of those duties."

The importance of Fundamental Duties was stated by Mahatma Gandhi: PM @narendramodi #ParikshaPeCharcha2020 pic.twitter.com/pYpStlwVE2 — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 20, 2020

Swadeshi push

PM Narendra Modi also called on the younger generation to adopt the use of made-in-India goods to promote the ideals of self-reliance espoused by our freedom fighters. "Have you ever wondered, where will you be in on the centenary of our Independence in 2047? You will be in a leadership position. You wouldn't wish a broken system to takeover. Your goal should be to further the ideals of our valiant freedom fighters through your duties to the nation. For example, can you set this goal from 2022 (75th anniversary of Independence) that your family will buy only locally made goods? Won't that help our economy and be a duty to our nation?"

Today, I am talking to students who would be playing a key role in India’s development in 2047, when we mark a hundred years since independence.



I hope this generation takes it upon themselves to act on some of the Fundamental Duties enshrined in our Constitution: PM — PMO India (@PMOIndia) January 20, 2020

Before the interaction, students presented paintings and artworks to PM Modi. The paintings depicted messages like 'say no to plastic', 'Fit India', 'plant more trees' and 'save water', among others. Around 2000 students, teachers and parents were present at the Talkatora Stadium in New Delhi, participating in the event.

