VIRAL: PM Modi Recalls Laxman-Dravid's 2001 Heroics Versus Australia In Inspiring Message

PM Narendra Modi gave a great example of two Indian cricketers where they did the unthinkable even though all odds were against them. He had reflected on that famous win against Steve Waugh's Australia at the iconic Eden Gardens in the 2001 Test series. Modi was addressing the students who are about to appear for their Standard X board examinations at 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' 2020.

PM Modi on 2001 series win

''You might remember that 2001 Test match in Kolkata between India and Australia. Maybe most of you might not have been born during that time. The Indian team was in a precarious situation and a follow-on was enforced. In the second innings, they once again lost quick wickets and the entire atmosphere was demotivating. Even the viewers were disappointed on that particular day. Rahul Dravid and VVS Laxman played so well throughout the day. Slowly and slowly they rebuilt the Indian innings and completely turned the tables on the opposition and in the end, they ended up on the winning side'', said PM Modi.

India had lost the opening Test in Mumbai before heading into the second Test match in Kolkata.

The Kolkata Test match

India seemed to be down and out of the contest after they were bundled out for 171 in reply to Australia's 445 after which the then skipper Steve Waugh enforced the follow-on which turned out to be spot-on as the Sourav Ganguly-led side were reduced to 232/4. However, Dravid and Laxman had other ideas as their 376 runs for the fifth wicket stand. Laxman scored 281 while Dravid scored 180 as India registered 657/7.

In reply, Australia were skittled for 212 as India won the contest by 171 runs. The Sourav Ganguly-led side won the next game at Chennai to win the three-match Test series 2-1.

