PM Modi Hails IIT Kanpur Students' Feats, Avers 'you Will Make India's Companies Global'

Hailing the students of IIT Kanpur, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday said that 'One who knows IITs, believes that IIT's youth will definitely do it'. Addressing IIT Kanpur students on their 54th convocation, PM Modi talked about several relevant subjects including technology, power of IIT students, encouraging youngsters for 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' and enjoying life. The Prime Minister also inaugurated several projects including the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project, and the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project.

PM Modi hails IIT Kanpur students as 'priceless gifts to world of technology'

"Today is a day of double happiness for Kanpur. On one hand, Kanpur is getting metro rail facility and on the other hand, the world of technology is also getting priceless gifts from IIT Kanpur. Who wouldn't want Indian companies to become global, India's products to become global. One who knows IITs, knows the talent here, knows the hard work of the professors here, believes this IIT's youth will definitely do it. The 21st century is completely technology-driven. Technology is going to increase its dominance in different fields. This is the age of competition of life and technology and I am sure you will definitely come out ahead in this. When you came to IIT Kanpur and as you're leaving now, you can feel the difference within you. IIT Kanpur has given you a big canvas. It's not the fear of the unknown but the courage to explore more," added PM Narendra Modi.

Further, the Prime Minister also highlighted the contribution of IIT Kanpur students to science.

"Our IITs have been the incubation centre for talent and technology. You made world's first portable soil testing kit. Your responsibilities have increased now as health sectors are also becoming technology-driven. We need technology for disaster management. The country holds the same thinking and attitude which you hold," said PM Modi.

PM Modi's schedule in Kanpur:

Ahead of Uttar Pradesh polls, the Prime Minister along with BJP leaders have been campaigning back to back events in the state. According to Prime Minister's Office, "improving urban mobility has been one of the key focus areas of the Prime Minister. The inauguration of the completed section of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project is yet another step in this direction. This completed 9 Km long section is from IIT Kanpur to Moti Jheel".

The statement further asserted, "Prime Minister will inaugurate the Bina-Panki Multiproduct Pipeline Project. The 356 Km long project has a capacity of around 3.45 million metric tonnes per annum. Extending from the Bina refinery in Madhya Pradesh to Panki in Kanpur, the project has been built at a cost of over Rs 1500 crore."