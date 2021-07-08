PM Modi Hails IITs, IISC For Research & Innovation, Says 'will Benefit Yuva Shakti'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi took to Twitter today to talk about Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Kanpur, one of the premier institutions of the country. The tweet was posted after a virtual interaction on Thursday, July 8 between PM Narendra Modi and the Directors & Heads of centrally funded technical institutes. The Directors of IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Bombay and IISC Bangalore were also present.

IIT Kanpur's Director responds to PM Modi

To this tweet by the PM, Abhay Karandikar, Director of IIT Kanpur replied with a quote tweet stating, “Thank you, Shri @narendramodi ji for your motivation and inspiration. We will continue to work to realise the vision of #AtmanirbharBharat in state of the art technologies and making #India technology super power.” Karandikar posted in the thread, "I presented the research and innovation & future road map of @IITKanpur including the plan for the upcoming School of Medical Research & Technology (SMRT). Hon’ble @PMOIndia shared his inspirational vision on higher education, innovations & research & promised to give all support."

Proud to see @IITKanpur become a hub for futuristic research and innovations in blockchain technologies, monitoring air quality, electronic fuel injections and more. The support being given to start-ups, upskilling of professionals will greatly benefit India’s Yuva Shakti. — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 8, 2021

Presentation by IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Bombay and IISC Bangalore

Karandikar presented the research and innovation & future road map of IIT Kanpur, including the plan for the upcoming School of Medical Research & Technology (SMRT). The institutes present, IIT Kanpur, IIT Madras, IIT Bombay and IISC Bangalore, also shared innovations and research in the areas of robotics, drones, Blockchain technologies, monitoring air quality, online education, indigenous oxygen concentrator, oxygen generators, Cancer Cell Therapy, modular hospitals, hotspot prediction, ventilators production, 5Gi wireless technology and other multidisciplinary research in the 4 institutes. Dharmendra Pradhan, Union Minister of Education also attended the conference. Last year, in August 2020, the Ministry of Education also posted on their Twitter handle congratulating Snehanshu Gandhi, Gaurav Shrishrimal & Tamanjit Bindra, IIT Kanpur alumni for the launch of their app, Kaagaz Scanner which could be used on iOS and Android devices to use a smartphone to scan images. The app was regarded as the made in India alternative to China’s CamScanner.

(IMAGE: TWITTER @KARANDI65)