MUST-WATCH: PM Modi's 'suppose Your Mom Gives You Snacks At 6 Pm...' Example On Positivity

Prime Minister Narendra Modi interacted with students, teachers, and parents on Monday and shared tips with them to ensure they take the upcoming board and entrance exams in a relaxed manner, during the third 'Pariksha Pe Charcha'.

READ: 'Speak To Me #WithoutFilter': PM Modi's Pariksha Pe Charcha Opener Wins Students' Approval

Third edition of student interaction

The third edition of 'Pariksha Pe Charcha' was organized at Talkatora Indoor Stadium in Delhi. A total of 2,000 students and teachers attended the event, of which 1,050 students were selected through an essay competition.

PM was asked about how giving multiple exams leads to a 'mood turn off' and how students can face exams without being stressed and feeling nervous. He replied, "Have we ever thought why does someone's mood get turned off? Is it because of one's own self or because of something outside? You must have noticed that in most cases, the mind is upset and there is no mood to work anymore and external factors are a big contributor."

The PM proceeded to give an example of a situation and said, "For example, you tell your mother to give you snacks at 6 pm. and you go back to study. However, while studying you constantly look at your watch to know the time and wonder if it's 6 pm. The trouble begins then and the delay makes you extremely anxious and then the mood is turned off. However, there is another way to look at this - my mother takes so much care of mine and looks after me if there is a delay, then surely there must be a reason. Let me check if something has happened to her. Will you be charged up or will you be turned off? You will be charged up because you have not attached your expectations in a way that if the expectations are not met, then your mood will be affected."

READ: VIRAL: PM Modi Recalls Laxman-Dravid's 2001 Heroics Versus Australia In Inspiring Message

The PM also mentioned how there are only a few people who never go through phases of motivation and demotivation. Everyone has to go through those phases - Sometimes people are too motivated to do something, sometimes they are demotivated after being unsuccessful."

READ: Delhi Elections: PM Modi Asks BJP Netas To Pitch Centre's Schemes, Cites AAP's Poll Record

PM also gave an example of how during Chandrayaan-2, after the mission failed, it was important to stay positive. He said that one can find ways to succeed even after failing. In every endeavor, one can push for success, and if you have failed in any task then you are on the right path.

READ: PM Modi Approaches Other Nations To Sell Imported Onions At 'no Profit No Loss' Basis